"It's really not even close to being the same thing": Lily Rose Depp trolled over justification of nepo baby label

Lily Rose Depp has gotten herself into trouble because of her comments about "nepo babies." In an interview with Elle Magazine, Lily discussed her feelings about having famous parents and what it meant for her career as a model and actor.

Lily Rose Depp talks about being a nepo baby (image via Felix Cooper)

Nepotism is the practice of those with power and influence using their position to favor family, friends, and others, particularly when it comes to providing them with jobs. A Nepo Baby is the child of a famous actor or celebrity who rose to fame through nepotism.

Lily, the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, stated in an interview that the term "nepo" was inappropriate. Depp's daughter compared her job to that of a doctor, sparking debate among netizens who disagreed with her. @carringtdynasty called her out on her comparison, saying:

"Its really not even close to being the same thing lmao"

Lily Rose Depp's comments on nepotism didn't sit well with netizens

Lily Rose Depp had a lot to say about the term "nepotism baby," which she attributed to misogyny. When asked in her Elle profile if having famous parents helped her celebrity status, she denied the label and refused to be defined by it.

She continued to compare being an actor to being a medical professional, claiming that the concept of nepotism "doesn't make sense." She said:

“It just doesn’t make any sense. If somebody’s mom or dad is a doctor, and then the kid becomes a doctor, you’re not going to be like, ‘Well, you’re only a doctor because your parent is a doctor.’ It’s like, ‘No, I went to medical school and trained’'

This comment struck a nerve with many people across the internet. Many chastised her for dismissing the label by claiming that she would never have become a model if it hadn't been for her parents, despite the fact that she is only 5' 2" tall when we are all aware of the height and size requirements in the modeling industry.

They also claimed that despite never attending drama school or taking theater classes, she considered herself a successful actor who "made it on her own."

dior | fan @diorsvision lily rose-depp convincing herself her career is off her own merit is genuinely hysterical like lily rose-depp convincing herself her career is off her own merit is genuinely hysterical like

teen vampire, aged 40 @starswheeled Lily-Rose Depp is complaining abt people calling her a nepotism kid when she’s 5’2” and walking for Chanel lmao GIRL Lily-Rose Depp is complaining abt people calling her a nepotism kid when she’s 5’2” and walking for Chanel lmao GIRL

🎧🦋 @YMIRGIST Lily Rose Depp is known for SMOKING cigs but she’s saying that she’s a successful actress and model because of her hard work and not her parents.. GIRL you are 5’2 and you never took any theatre classes in your entire life Lily Rose Depp is known for SMOKING cigs but she’s saying that she’s a successful actress and model because of her hard work and not her parents.. GIRL you are 5’2 and you never took any theatre classes in your entire life

‎ ᖭི༏ᖫྀ @Iairdutemps many girls would probably kill to have what lily rose depp and kendall jenner have and to get the same amount of opportunities yet here they are complaining about how people just see them as nepo babies many girls would probably kill to have what lily rose depp and kendall jenner have and to get the same amount of opportunities yet here they are complaining about how people just see them as nepo babies

✨bi-nosaur✨ @strugglesaurus 80% of ppl in Hollywood are nepotism babies even the ones you don’t know are nepotism babies get over yourselves nobody really cares that much lily rose depp 80% of ppl in Hollywood are nepotism babies even the ones you don’t know are nepotism babies get over yourselves nobody really cares that much lily rose depp

🌟 @Iunagem not lily rose depp and maude apatow talking about being nepo babies in their interviews and how they have to work twice as hard in the industry…the self awareness is just non-existent lmfaooo not lily rose depp and maude apatow talking about being nepo babies in their interviews and how they have to work twice as hard in the industry…the self awareness is just non-existent lmfaooo

marie @puregulus lily rose depp.. i have something to tell you.. you're a nepotism baby but hey it's fine just admit it lily rose depp.. i have something to tell you.. you're a nepotism baby but hey it's fine just admit it

Bel 💖💜💙 @cruellascane Lily rose depp claiming she isn’t a nepotism baby is hilarious. She’s literally only famous because of her dad. I can’t think of any movies she’s done that are even notable. So far she’s show no talent. She is a 5ft4 model that creepy old men & girls with eating disorders idolise Lily rose depp claiming she isn’t a nepotism baby is hilarious. She’s literally only famous because of her dad. I can’t think of any movies she’s done that are even notable. So far she’s show no talent. She is a 5ft4 model that creepy old men & girls with eating disorders idolise

regular meghan 나영지 @ruemcclammyhand actually kinda enjoy lily rose depp ignoring the fact that you need a degree and a license to be a doctor she’s like what degree i’ve never heard of that actually kinda enjoy lily rose depp ignoring the fact that you need a degree and a license to be a doctor she’s like what degree i’ve never heard of that

Our Secret SOTY 😘😘 @narcissus_ent It's funny how the ,,nepotism babies" that are actually talented (I'm thinking Jamie Lee Curtis rn) don't have a problem admitting their privilege. And then you have Lily Rose Depp or the Kardashians talking about hard work and starting from the bottom It's funny how the ,,nepotism babies" that are actually talented (I'm thinking Jamie Lee Curtis rn) don't have a problem admitting their privilege. And then you have Lily Rose Depp or the Kardashians talking about hard work and starting from the bottom 😂😂

Lily Rose Depp ''justifies'' being a nepo baby

Lily Rose Depp compared being labeled a nepo baby to misogyny, saying that she's only ever heard of women being labeled as such to negate all of their hard work. She went on to say that the label is unjust. She noted:

“I just hear it a lot more about women, and I don’t think that it’s a coincidence. It’s weird to me to reduce somebody to the idea that they’re only there because it’s a generational thing."

Lily Rose Depp with mother Vanessa Paradis, who is also a model (image via Bertrand Rindoff Petroff)

She continued to justify her stance by claiming she doesn't need to answer to anyone else and is tired of being defined by the men in her life, "be it boyfriends or family members," and that she wants to be defined by what she "puts out there."

Lily Rose Depp acknowledged her glamorous childhood and how different it was from other people's, but she refused to be judged for it. She claimed that the internet is notorious for focusing on the wrong things. She said:

“It’s a very particular thing to deal with, but it’s also the only thing that I know. The internet seems to care a lot about that kind of stuff. People are going to have preconceived ideas about you. Maybe you get your foot in the door, but you still just have your foot in the door. There’s a lot of work that comes after that,”

Lily Rose Depp will next be seen in the upcoming remake of the German horror flick, Nosferatu. She has also been a brand ambassador for Chanel since 2015.

