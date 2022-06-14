Who are Jennifer Aniston's parents? FRIENDS star labelled as 'nepotism baby' after commenting on the 'influencer' culture

Jennifer Aniston recently appeared for a sit-down interview with Sebastian Stan for Variety’s 'Actors on Actors' series. The two discussed their roles in the drama series The Morning Show and Stan’s portrayal of rockstar Tommy Lee in Pam & Tommy.

Although the episode was expected to become a fan favorite considering the popularity of the A-list stars, the actress’ comments on social media and influencers did not sit well with netizens.

The 53-year-old actress discussed the power of the internet and how people were gaining stardom “for basically doing nothing.” While discussing the coverage of Tommy Lee’s s*x tape scandal with his then Pamela Anderson, Aniston noted that it was the beginning of becoming famous through the internet. She said:

“Right at the time when the internet really shaped a new culture about people becoming famous. This thing of people becoming famous for basically doing nothing. I mean—Paris Hilton, Monica Lewinsky, all those.”

The Friends actress also commented on the rapid change in the entertainment industry. Aniston said:

“I always say I feel lucky that we got a little taste of the industry before it became what it is today, which is just different—more streaming services, more people. You’re famour from TikTok. You’re famous from YouTube. You’re famous from Instagram. It’s sory of almost like it’s diluting our actor’s job.”

Netizens credit Jennifer Aniston's famous parents for her success after the FRIENDS star's recent comment

Jennifer Aniston’s opinions on the growing internet culture and the internet influencer boom were not appreciated by netizens. Netizens quickly note that people from different generations had their ways of marketing for the careers they wanted. Many pointed out Jennifer Aniston’s rise to success.

The Just Go With It actress comes from a family of renowned celebrities. Her parents, Nancy Dow and John Aniston, were both experienced actors and had appeared in several television series and movies. John was best known for his role in the TV soap opera Days of Our Lives. He had also appeared in shows like Love of Life and Gilmore Girls.

Jennifer Aniston along with her father, John Aniston, in 2006 (Image via Getty Images)

Nancy Dow had previously appeared in series like The Beverly Hillbillies and The Wild Wild West. Although she did not claim the same amount of success as her daughter and husband, Dow was well known amongst the members of Hollywood.

Netizens stated that although Jennifer Aniston might not have used social media to gain roles in television shows and movies, she was well connected with executives in the entertainment industry, making her a shoo-in for roles. Some internet users also branded her as a “nepotism baby.”

DiJaniya ♡₊˚.𓂀 @_bitchyszn Jennifer Aniston shouldn't be saying people get famous from anything well it's true if you're white but Hollywood loves nepotism babies including herself Jennifer Aniston shouldn't be saying people get famous from anything well it's true if you're white but Hollywood loves nepotism babies including herself

Francesca M. @Frantastic120 @Lemon_boy89 @nickdiramio And nepotism; Jennifer Anniston’s godfather was Telly Savalas (Kojak) and her dad was John Aniston of Days of Our Lives fame @Lemon_boy89 @nickdiramio And nepotism; Jennifer Anniston’s godfather was Telly Savalas (Kojak) and her dad was John Aniston of Days of Our Lives fame

Natalie Naudus 美惠 is drafting @natalienaudus Hot take on the Jennifer Aniston thing- social media fame is more democratic than “traditional” actor fame, because a large group of people is deciding that a person is worthy of attention. It’s a broader sample size than a casting director. It’s more impressive than nepotism. Hot take on the Jennifer Aniston thing- social media fame is more democratic than “traditional” actor fame, because a large group of people is deciding that a person is worthy of attention. It’s a broader sample size than a casting director. It’s more impressive than nepotism.

Rare Pyth @PythRare @PopCrave I am so tired of the nepotism babies trying to define the "legitimate" way to enter a field. Jennifer Aniston's father is the reason she got her foot in the door. She is not more legitimate than people who had to work 10x harder than her to get a fraction less. @PopCrave I am so tired of the nepotism babies trying to define the "legitimate" way to enter a field. Jennifer Aniston's father is the reason she got her foot in the door. She is not more legitimate than people who had to work 10x harder than her to get a fraction less.

Everything to know about Jennifer Aniston’s estranged relationship with her parents

One may notice that the actress has kept mum about her childhood. In some rare instances, the actress has also shared that she had a complicated relationship with her parents. In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, the actress also shared that her father tried his best to convince her to choose a different career path. Aniston said:

“My dad’s advice has always been: ‘Don’t do it. Become a doctor. Become a lawyer. He didn’t want me to be heartbroken because he knew it was a tough business. It compelled me to go for it even harder. Do what keeps you happy, and don’t ever let people box you in.”

The actress has also spoken about her complex relationship with her mother. Aniston said in interviews that her mother was immensely critical of her. Aniston explained:

“She was critical. She was very critical of me. Because she was a model, she was gorgeous, stunning. I wasn't. I never was. I honestly still don't think of myself in that sort of light, which is fine.”

Dow also wrote a book titled, From Mother and Daughter to Friends about her daughter’s rise to fame. Many believed that the book was simply a cash grab, with Dow profiting from her daughter’s success. Sources revealed that the Marley & Me actress was distressed and felt betrayed about the release of the tell-all book.

As Aniston’s relationship with her mother continued to worsen, the former did not invite her mother to her wedding to Brad Pitt in 2000. Dow also left Aniston out of her will once she passed away.

