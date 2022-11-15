Helen Mirren: 5 roles played by the actress, including Yellowstone prequel 1923

Helen Mirren is one of modern cinema and television's most acclaimed performers, who has won numerous accolades for her performances in films, TV, and theater. Mirren has consistently delivered great performances and has established herself as a versatile actress.

She was most recently seen in the teaser for 1923, the spin-off to the Paramount show Yellowstone. 1923 is a prequel to Yellowstone and stars Helen Mirren alongside Harrison Ford. The show has been in the works for a while now and is the second Yellowstone spin-off after the first prequel 1883.

Biographical dramas dominate Helen Mirren's filmography, and her television career most notably includes her appearance in Prime Suspect, one of the longest-running television series that was also one of the earliest police procedurals.

Some of Helen Mirren's popular performances

1) Prime Suspect

Mirren in a still from Prime Suspect (Image via Prime Video)

One of the finest police procedurals to come out of modern television, Prime Suspect stars Helen Mirren as Jane Tennison, a Detective Chief Inspector in Greater London's Metropolitan Police Service who battles institutional sexism and gender barriers to become the Detective Superintendent.

Her passion for work and her struggle to make a mark for herself in a male-dominated world forms the crux of the plot. Mirren won an Emmy for her performance in the lead role, and the show as a whole went on to win multiple accolades during its seven-season run from 1991 to 2006.

The show addresses other social themes of s*xual abuse, s*x work, and a variety of other crimes. Unlike most procedural dramas, Prime Suspect calls out some of the nuanced and deep-rooted issues that plague the world of law enforcement.

2) Woman in Gold

Ryan Reynolds and Helen Mirren in Woman in Gold (Image via BBC Films)

Woman in Gold tells the story of Maria Altmann, a Jewish refugee who fought the Austrian government for close to a decade to reclaim the Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I, which was a painting of her aunt that was stolen by the Nazis before the Second World War. Helen Mirren plays Maria Altmann and stars in this drama alongside Ryan Reynolds.

Maria Altmann takes to the court to fight for her right to retrieve the painting from the government in what preceded a historically significant judgment.

Despite mixed reviews for the film as a whole, Mirren and Reynolds' performances were highly appreciated. Her graceful and strong portrayal of Altmann drove the narrative and made the movie an engaging watch, according to most reviews. Ryan Reynolds is great as Altmann's lawyer and does a decent job adding to the already packed legal drama.

3) The Queen

Mirren in a still from The Queen (Image via IMDB)

Another biographical drama starring Mirren, The Queen studies the events that followed Princess Diana's death. From treating the death as a private affair to having to navigate the politics of grief and display emotional distress, the Royal family's experience after the tragic event is closely examined in this film that has Mirren playing Queen Elizabeth II.

The film is one of the many movies about the British Royal family and explores the themes of fame, royalty, family, and grief. Apart from having to don a wig and glasses, Mirren claimed that she was easily able to pick up on the Queen's mannerisms and behavior for the role. She took up some intensive voice coaching lessons to ensure accuracy in her gestures and body language.

4) Trumbo

Bryan Cranston and Helen Mirren in Trumbo (Image via ShivHans Pictures)

Based on Dalton Trumbo, one of Hollywood's most popular screenwriters, Trumbo is yet another biographical drama starring Helen Mirren. The film has Bryan Cranston playing Trumbo while Mirren plays Hedda Hopper, a popular actress and gossip columnist in the 1940s. Once again, Mirren showcases her impeccable timing and ability to mimic an already popular personality.

Trumbo received positive reviews as the writing and performances were widely acclaimed. Both Bryan Cranston and Helen Mirren were nominated for multiple awards. The film tackles the political and creative parts of the biography with sensitivity and attempts to remain historically accurate for the most part.

5) 1923

Harrison Ford and Mirren in a still from 1923 (Image via Paramount+)

Starring Helen Mirren alongside Harrison Ford, 1923 is a prequel to the popular Paramount show Yellowstone. 1883 was released in 2021 and was well-received by fans of the original show. Yellowstone continues to remain popular, and its fifth season was released on November 13, 2022

In 1923, western expansion and prohibition are the central conflicts that the Dutton family has to face. The teaser for 1923 was released recently and sparked excitement among fans of Yellowstone as well as those of Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren.

1923 will premiere on Paramount+ on December 18, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes