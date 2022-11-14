5 memorable scenes from Yellowstone season 4

Yellowstone first premiered in 2018 and the series' fifth season released on Peacock on November 13, 2022. The show follows a family of ranchers headed by John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner, as they navigate conflict over property amidst crime, murder, and politics. Sharing borders with America's first national park and an Indian reservation, the property always seems to be under threat.

Although the reviews for Yellowstone were mixed and not too positive, the viewership of the show has grown over time. The show also stars Josh Lucas, Luke Grimes, and Kelly Reilly in important roles, amongst a much larger ensemble cast. A spin-off for the show titled 1883 premiered in 2021 while two more related shows titled 1923 and 6666 are set to release soon.

The best scenes of Yellowstone season 4

1) The Wedding (season 4, episode 10)

Although it was an expected move after all the references to the lead couple's potential marriage, the way the makers of Yellowstone dealt with Rip and Beth's wedding was quite unique. Beth kidnapped a priest and forced him to wed them while Rip dug up his mother's grave to retrieve the wedding ring he wanted to offer Beth.

Considering the kind of people Beth and Rip are, this seemed consistent with their characters. Beth even said that she couldn't care less about the wedding and was more concerned about the marriage itself, further justifying the odd ceremony.

Rip and Beth's wedding was fairly momentous during the course of the show as it could completely flip the arcs of these particular characters. The wedding occurred during the concluding moments of the fourth season.

2) Roarke's death (season 4, episode 1)

At the very beginning of the season, a violent death occurred. Based on the hindrance Roarke was to the lead characters in the third season, it became obvious that he was going to be handled in a rather gruesome manner. In the first episode of the fourth season, Rip went fishing and ended up tracking down Roarke.

Once he found him, Rip killed him by throwing a venomous snake in his face and leaving him there to die. This was another decisive moment in Yellowstone as the subsequent absence of Roarke implied so many more things and also Rip's decision to kill him.

3) John and Beth's argument over Summer's arrest (season 4, episode 9)

Beth has always been an impulsive character with her decisions reflecting her passionate urge to protect those she loves. While her wedding to Rip was an example of one such action, a more accurate example would be the role she played in the activist Summer's arrest. John, a fairly wise character, confronted her about her actions as she tried to explain herself.

She was quick to dismiss his argument about the potential legal consequences of her actions and went on to declare that she did not care about what happened to Summer and was only concerned about the people she loved, as demonstrated in the earlier seasons of Yellowstone. She was rather resistant to John's idea that she was cruel in doing what she did.

4) Beth's warning to Jamie (season 4, episode 10)

Another example of Beth's ruthless behavior this season was when she visited Jamie and offered him a couple of options with regard to the plan of action he could opt for. She did this after Jamie's father Garrett initiated attacks on the Duttons. Enraged, Beth decided to visit Jamie's office with a gun. She warned him against continuing on his current path and provided him with some choices.

She asked him to choose between her telling her father who could immediately get him and his father arrested and her telling her husband who would most certainly come after Jamie's blood. However, it was obvious at this point that Garrett would turn against Jamie and say it was his idea. Jamie finally chose to kill Garrett himself, another momentous decision in Yellowstone.

5) The season-opening (season 4, episode 1)

The fourth season of Yellowstone started off with quite a tense sequence. As the third season ended with attacks on Beth, John, and Kayce, it was only obvious that the fourth season would have to open with answers to the audience's questions about their survival. Although the three of them survived, John was in an unstable condition and had to be rushed to the hospital.

The opening of the season also provided justification for Beth's angry and impulsive behavior throughout the rest of the season as she goes around trying to avenge the ones she loves and protect them from enemies.

The fifth season of Yellowstone premiered on Peacock on November 13, 2022.

