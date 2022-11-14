Yellowstone Season 5: Who are the 5 new actors joining the series?

Yellowstone season 5, created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, premiered on November 13, 2022.

Paramount recently announced that the hit show will be getting some new cast members for its newest installment. Besides fan-favorite actors like Wes Bentley and Luke Grimes reprising their respective roles, season 5 of Yellowstone will also feature Laney Wilson, Kai Caster, Lilli Kay, Dawn Oliveri, and Orli Gottesman.

Out of all the new additions, Oliveri is already accustomed to the Yellowstone franchise as she had previously appeared as Clair Dutton in the show's prequel, 1883.

Here is a quick look at the five new actors being introduced this season.

Meet the five new faces on Yellowstone Season 5

Kai Caster as Rowdy

Kai Caster will play a young cowboy.

Lainey Wilson will play a musician

Lilli Kay will play the new assistant for one of the Duttons.

Kai Caster will play a young cowboy.

Lainey Wilson will play a musician

Lilli Kay will play the new assistant for one of the Duttons.

Dawn Olivieri will play a corporate shark and a new arrival to Montana.

Born on July 13, 1999, Kai Caster and his family went through a difficult time after his dad passed away in 2018. Kai's brother Rio is also an actor.

Caster debuted on television in 2007 when he was only eight years old and was cast as Travis Garrison in a film titled Backyards and Bullets. He is best known for his roles in shows such as A Girl named Jo (2018), The Baxters (2019), and American Horror Story (2011). He has also starred in the Showtime sitcom, New Girl.

In Yellowstone season 5, Kai Caster will be seen as a cowboy named Rowdy. Not much is known about the character yet.

Lainey Wilson as Abby

tiktok.com/live/event/716… I’m makin my acting debut on the season premiere of Yellowstone SUNDAY NIGHT. Y’all wanna watch together?! I’ll be LIVE on Tik Tok for the premiere (8/7c) chatting with y’all as we watch the episode together. Y’all come hang! I’m makin my acting debut on the season premiere of Yellowstone SUNDAY NIGHT. Y’all wanna watch together?! I’ll be LIVE on Tik Tok for the premiere (8/7c) chatting with y’all as we watch the episode together. Y’all come hang! tiktok.com/live/event/716… https://t.co/qIhgCQnIds

Born in 1992, Lainey Wilson is a country music singer who moved to Nashville, Tennessee after graduating from high school. In 2018, she self-released her second EP, which eventually led to her signing a deal with SONY/ATV. Her first label release was her third EP, called Redneck Hollywood (2019).

In 2022, she was nominated for a number of CMA Awards and won the award in two categories - New Artist of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year.

With her role as Abby in Yellowstone season 5, Lainey will be making her Hollywood debut. Her character is a musician and is expected to be a regular cast member this season.

Lilli Kay as Clara Brewer

#lillikay #wealthycelebrity" "Lilli Kay is another American-based well known American Actress, Singer, and Artist. She attracted the social media spotlight after working in a handful of TV shows, drama serials, films, and stage plays.Read More: wealthycelebrity.com/lilli-kay/ "Lilli Kay is another American-based well known American Actress, Singer, and Artist. She attracted the social media spotlight after working in a handful of TV shows, drama serials, films, and stage plays.Read More: wealthycelebrity.com/lilli-kay/#lillikay #wealthycelebrity" https://t.co/ErTifDF3sb

Lilly Kay landed her big television break with Madam Secretary in 2014. She is also known for her roles in Chambers (2019) and Your Honour (2020). Moreover, she has been a part of several musicals under the Roundabout Theatre Company.

In the fifth season of Yellowstone, she will portray the role of Clara, the new assistant to the Dutton family. She shared a photo of herself on Instagram at the well-known Dutton ranch, which gives a glimpse of some of the behind-the-scenes of the show.

Dawn Oliveri

Dawn Olivieri was born on February 8, 1981, and is best known for her roles in House of Lies, True Blood, and The Vampire Diaries. That apart, she has acted in True Blood and How I Met Your Mother, and has also voiced Pepper Potts in Avengers: Endgame.

Olivieri will portray the role of a corporate villain in the new season of Yellowstone.

Orli Gottesman

Orli Gottesman has previously starred in Discover Indie Film, Astronaut Camp, and Adaline. As per IMDb, she started modeling at a young age and went on to feature in numerous commercials for popular brands like Burger King and Florida Power & Light. She is also a competitive snowboarder and a tennis player.

Orli will be seen playing the role of Halie in Yellowstone season 5. A confident and extrovert character, Halie is expected to become the love interest of Carter.

More about Yellowstone season 5

Are you with the Duttons or against them?

Along with the new cast members, regular fan-favorite actors such as Wendy Moniz will also be reprising their roles for the fifth installment of the show. Furthermore, Paramount Network confirmed that Josh Lucas will be returning to the show as the younger self of the protagonist, John Dutton.

The creator of Yellowstone, Taylor Sheridan, has also started to expand the show's storyline, and there is now talk of another origin story based on the show, which is going to be set during the Great Depression period.

Titled 1923, this storyline is expected to feature excellent actors such as Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren.

The previous seasons of Yellowstone are available on Amazon Prime and peacock. As of yet, no official announcement has been made about whether the show will get a sixth installment.

