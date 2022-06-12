Yellowstone Season 5 new cast: List of actors joining the Paramount Network show

Taylor Sheridan and John Linson's hit drama series Yellowstone is set to offer its fifth installment in November this year. Headlined by Kevin Costner, the show also stars Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, and Kelsey Asbille, among others.

Paramount Network recently announced some casting changes and fresh additions for the fifth season. Four new members will be seen at Dutton Ranch this upcoming season, along with some other individuals becoming series regulars. Here's a look at the new and old cast set to appear in season 5 of one of the biggest shows on TV.

Four new faces join Yellowstone season 5 cast

Kai Caster, Lainey Wilson, Lilli Kay, and Dawn Olivieri will be joining the cast for the fifth season. Take a look at who they are and what roles they will play in the show.

1) Kai Caster will play Rowdy

Known for his role in American Horror Story (2011), Kai Caster will be playing the role of Rowdy, a young cowboy in the show. The actor, who was also seen in The Baxters (2019) and A Girl Named Jo (2018), will be appearing in a recurring capacity in Yellowstone season 5.

2) Lainey Wilson will play Abby

Country music singer and songwriter Lainey Wilson will appear on a recurring basis in the fifth season of the ranch drama. She will play a character named Abby, who is also a musician. Wilson achieved breakout success in 2020 with her song Things a Man Oughta Know.

3) Lilli Kay will play Clara Brewer

Lilli Kay will play the recurring role of Clara Brewer in season 5, who is the new assistant on the Dutton family ranch. Kay has previously appeared in Rustin (2022), Your Honor (2020), and Madam Secretary (2014).

4) Dawn Olivieri will play Sarah Atwood

Dawn Olivieri will play the recurring part of a corporate shark named Sarah Atwood, who is new to Montana. She has already appeared in the Yellowstone prequel series 1883 in a recurring role and is best known for playing Lydia in Heroes and Monica Talbot in House of Lies.

Yellowstone season 5: Returning cast and series regulars

Cast members who will be returning for the fifth season of the show include Josh Lucas (last seen in season 2), Jacki Weaver (last seen in season 4), Kylie Rogers, and Kyle Red Silverstein.

Lucas will be reprising his role as the younger version of protagonist John Dutton (Kevin Costner). Meanwhile, Weaver will return as Caroline Warner, the Market Equities CEO. Rogers and Silverstein will reprise their roles as young Beth Dutton and young Rip Wheeler, respectively.

After Jen Landon (Teeter) and Kathryn Kelly (Emily) were promoted to series regulars, the network also confirmed that Moses Brings Plenty (Mo) and Wendy Moniz (Gov. Lynelle Perry) will also be series regulars in season 5. Both these actors have been a part of the show since it first aired in 2018.

As the Yellowstone cast continues to grow, new additions and returning members will be seen alongside the core cast in the upcoming season. Stay tuned as the ranch expands, with the fifth season premiering on November 13, 2022, on Paramount Network.

