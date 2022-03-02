1883 canceled: Series creator explains why Yellowstone spinoff won't get season 2

Taylor Sheridan's western drama, 1883, just ended with a brilliant episode, making fans hope that there is more to come from the iconic creator. Although that will happen eventually, it won't be a part of 1883. The creator has made it official that despite the speculations, the brilliant and brutal series is not going to get a second season.

None of it is a matter of ratings or reviews. Rather, the show has done extremely well both critically and commercially. Sheridan believes that he did not aim for a season-based story but rather a 10-hour long film with a defined ending. The show was a spinoff of the very popular western drama Yellowstone.

The good news is that the creators are not averse to the idea of another spinoff. So you can expect another spinoff, perhaps in a different year.

Sheridan calls the series a peek through time to show a specific journey

Speaking to Deadline, Taylor Sheridan commented on how he believes 1883 to be a separate story that began and ended with the ten episodes that aired from December 19, 2021, to February 27, 2022. Speaking to Deadline, show creator Sheridan commented,

"I created this peek through time to show you this one specific journey. I’m not someone who likes to tie everything up in a bow and explain how everyone lived happily after, or didn’t. I’d rather you imagine it, and wonder what Thomas and Noemi made of their lives...On to the next peek through the window."

During the interview process, he did reveal his intentions for a "next peek." This hints at a new series involving the Dutton family. The next installment will be titled 1932 and will be another prequel to the famous Yellowstone. The upcoming installment will focus on another era and will likely be a Western.

Sheridan's plans for 1883

There are practically no plans for 1883 for now. Rather, Sheridan further expanded on his 1932 plans while speaking to Deadline. He said,

"Yeah, peek through a different window into a different era. Again, I don’t think of any of these as spinoffs, but rather as complete stories that have common roots. My goal with the next one would be that you could never have seen 1883 or Yellowstone, and still have a fully realized experience as a viewer."

The crew of the show will most likely move on to a new project, while this series will end ambiguously with no further expansion on the plotline. The single reason for the show having no further seasons is the end of the story. Although the story feels incomplete, this is how Sheridan visualized it and plans on no further expansion.

The finale of the series aired on February 27, 2022 on Paramount+. Details about the upcoming spinoff of Yellowstone will be out soon. Till then, stay tuned.

