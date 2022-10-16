What time will American Horror Story: NYC (season 11) air on FX? Details explored 

The 11th season of FX's popular horror series, American Horror Story, titled American Horror Story: NYC, is expected to air on the channel on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 10 pm ET/PT. It will release on Hulu the next day.

The anthology series focuses on several different characters and settings involving supernatural elements. The upcoming season stars Joe Mantello, Billie Lourd, and many others in key roles.

FX's American Horror Story: NYC: Plot, teaser, what to expect, and more details

FX Networks released the official teaser for the brand new season on October 6, 2022, and it takes viewers into a frightening world replete with bizarre and haunting characters. The network has also shared an ominous tagline for the upcoming installment, which reads:

''Something evil is coming…''

Fans familiar with the show's previous seasons will certainly love the overall vibe and tone of American Horror Story: NYC. Here's the official synopsis of the 11th season of the show, as per FX Networks:

''In American Horror Story: NYC, mysterious deaths and disappearances ramp up in the city. Meanwhile, a doctor makes a frightening discovery, and a local reporter becomes tomorrow’s headline.''

The visuals in the teaser look even more frightening than in previous seasons. Fans can expect a much more dramatic and creepier season this time.

The first two episodes of the season will air on the same day, following which the series will drop two episodes every Wednesday. The 11th season consists of a total of 10 episodes.

A quick look at American Horror Story: NYC cast

The eleventh season of the show will witness the return of actor Zachary Quinto, who starred in the series' first season. Quinto is expected to essay the role of Sam in the series, but apart from that, not many other details about his character are known at this point.

Zachary Quinto is best known for his performances in Heroes, the Star Trek franchise, Margin Call, and many more. Other returning cast members include Billie Lourd, Sandra Bernhard, and Leslie Grossman.

Actors Joe Mantello, Russell Tovey, and Charlie Carver are among the new faces set to make their debuts in the series. Mantello is best known for his works in The Normal Heart, Hollywood, and many more.

Tovey's credits include BBC's Being Human, Him & Her, and Looking. TV audiences will recognize Charlie Carver as Porter Scavo from ABC's Desperate Housewives. He's also starred in Teen Wolf and HBO's acclaimed dystopian series, The Leftovers.

American Horror Story has received mostly positive reviews from audiences and critics, who've praised the show's frightening atmosphere, thrilling plotlines, and performances by the cast. It has garnered a strong fan following among horror lovers.

You can watch American Horror Story: NYC on FX on October 19, 2022.

