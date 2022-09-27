4 new Apple TV + releases in October 2022

Apple TV + is home to some of the finest modern television and cinema, both popular and critically acclaimed. While Central Park, Severance, and Ted Lasso are some of the platform's highest rated shows, Home Before Dark and Suspicion are other popular watches. Movies such as Finch, Cha Cha Real Smooth, and CODA are also popular, making Apple TV + a suitable destination for shows and films alike.

The line-up for October on Apple TV + is fairly interesting. While a couple of shows are set to premiere with newer seasons in October 2022, some new shows and movies are also scheduled to be released. Hello Jack! The Kindness Show will be returning for a second season, while newer releases like Louis Armstrong's Black & Blues and Raymond and Ray are also anticipated.

Here are some upcoming Apple TV + dramas, television shows, and films that make for an interesting watch this October 2022.

Most popular Apple TV + releases in October

1) Hello Jack! The Kindness Show: season 2

Hello Jack! The Kindness Show premiered in November 2021 and received some very positive reviews. The show, which claims to help preschoolers practice kindness, is a warm and fun watch for people of all ages.

It deals with complicated subjects like emotions and compassion in the most simple ways possible and is almost reminiscent of Mister Rogers' Neighborhood, which ran for decades since its premiere in the 1960s and was aimed at children between the ages of two and five. The show too explored subjects like emotions in a way that was comprehensible to young children.

Hello Jack! The Kindness Show will soon be back with a second season. Jack McBrayer will be returning as the host after the first season of eight episodes. The second season is also expected to have eight episodes, and will premiere on Apple TV + on Saturday, October 8, 2022.

2) Raymond and Ray

Raymond and Ray has already premiered at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, and the show has received mixed reviews. The comedy-drama stars Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor, making it highly anticipated owing to the actors' decorated filmography and critical acclaim for their previous performances. The story follows two half-brothers who meet at their father's funeral.

The broken relationship that both of them have with their father individually makes the plot even more interesting and full of conflict. The movie is directed by Rodrigo Garcia and also features Maribel Verdu and Sophie Okonedo in important roles. Raymond and Ray explores themes of substance abuse as the brothers deal with generational trauma, rebellious behavior, and differences in their personalities.

Raymond and Ray is all set to be released on Apple TV + on Friday, October 21, 2022, and has already garnered favorable responses from critics, who have watched the film at the festival, for the performances, an indie approach, and strong supporting roles.

3) Shantaram

Shantaram is one of the shows that will premiere on Apple TV + in October. Based on a novel of the same name, Shantaram mixes up genres of thriller and drama to create a television show that follows the life of a fugitive who escapes to India.

Gregory Roberts, the novelist, is known to have drawn rich inspiration from his own life in this story about a bank robber who flees from authority by moving countries.

Justin Kurzel and Bharat Nalluri have directed ten episodes of the season. Charlie Hunnam, Richard Roxburgh, and Radhika Apte play central roles in the movie, which was shot partly in Australia with a significant part being shot in India. Although film adaptations of the novel were proposed earlier, this is the first time the novel is being adapted for the screen.

Shantaram will premiere on Apple TV + on Friday, October 14, 2022.

4) Louis Armstrong's Black & Blue

Louis Armstrong is one of the most influential figures in the history of jazz. He has been an inspiration to not just the fans of jazz but all musicians in general. Louis Armstrong's Black & Blue claims to explore some of the most moving parts of Armstrong's life. The film uses personal conversations and archival footage from the revolutionary musician's life.

The movie takes a fairly intimate approach towards familiarizing the audience with the many lives that the man lived. Armstrong's journey through the Civil Rights Movement, the Civil War, his personal life, and the things that led up to him becoming the founding father of jazz, are all expected to be investigated in the documentary.

The fan base that Louis Armstrong boasts, along with the multi-dimensional approach of the filmmakers, makes this a highly-anticipated project. The time during which the production is set, also leaves space for it to be a nostalgic and makes the movie a rather periodic ride. Louis Armstrong's Black & Blue will premiere on Apple TV + Friday, October 28, 2022.

With a good mix of new shows, new seasons of existing shows, dramas, comedies, and documentaries, Apple TV + is expected to host some of the best content releases in October 2022. The diversity the platform displays is one of its greatest assets as it appeals to all kinds of audiences around the world.

