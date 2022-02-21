‘Severance’ takeaways: People choose to give up freedom

Apple TV+ has just recently dropped its newest series, Severance. It weaves the story of Mark Scout (Adam Scott) who has been a willing participant in the severance program, which separates the memories of people's non-work lives from their work lives.

The series was created by Dan Erickson and holds a horror-thriller vibe that seems to chill the audience as much as it intrigues and tantalizes the mind. Its dark tone and vibrant framing have made it a unique show to watch.

Apple TV+ @AppleTVPlus From Ben Stiller, work life balance takes on a whole new meaning in this mysterious thriller. Adam Scott, Britt Lower and Patricia Arquette star in #Severance on Apple TV+. From Ben Stiller, work life balance takes on a whole new meaning in this mysterious thriller. Adam Scott, Britt Lower and Patricia Arquette star in #Severance on Apple TV+.

All of this information just begs the question: What are the main takeaways of the series?

Freedom and slavery is a choice

When discussing the choices of the characters once they have decided to enter the Severance program, it becomes very obvious that the people joining the program are not being held hostage in any way. It’s unclear how well these people are being paid and what the incentive truly is, but whatever the case may be, the reason that these people are doing it must be for a greater purpose.

Attempting to have all of one’s memories removed while they are working requires good reason and harbors some sort of ulterior motive that is still unknown to the viewer, until a future episode possibly.

People's personal and work lives are very different

Everyone understands that a person’s work life and personal life are usually meant to be kept separate. Severance takes this a step further and separates the actual memories of the work world from the personal world.

In the average person’s life and routine, they wake up, eat breakfast, go to work, perform the duties at their job, go home and spend time with their families, only to wake up the next morning to do it all over again. It makes for less compelling storytelling, but the reality of people's lives - more often than not - is monotonous.

The program takes advantage of people's fear

Over the course of the first two episodes, Helly, the new recruit, becomes highly skeptical of the program and its unethical employment practices. She attempts to quit but is stopped by a higher-up. Mark Scout takes the wrap for her and succumbs to the consequences.

Before that, however, Helly attempts to leave the building after taking a survey for the program. Unfortunately, she is unable to leave, since every time she tries to leave through the door, it seems she goes further into the building like a maze.

Other employees refuse to leave because it seems that the program has something on them that makes them fearful of attempting to resign on their own accord.

The series works almost as a psychological game of cat and mouse, better than other Apple TV+ shows.

