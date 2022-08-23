7 new Hulu shows releasing in September 2022

Hulu entertained the audience with spectacular releases including Prey, On the Count of Three, and The Patient in August 2022. Prey charmed the audience with its breathtaking action scenes and received an overwhelmingly positive response on the streaming platform. It has been hailed as an excellent addition to the Predator franchise and instantly became the most-watched premiere of all time on Hulu.

With August coming to an end, subscribers are eager to see what Hulu has in store for them for the month of September. If you're wondering what to watch, we've got a list of all the new titles coming to Hulu screens in September 2022.

Toxic relationships, comical weddings, and the new season of The Handmaid's Tale - here's what to watch on Hulu this September

1) Tell Me Lies, September 7

Based on a best-selling novel by Carola Lovering, Tell Me Lies is a drama-series that captures the quintessential college romance which is messy yet intoxicating.

Nancy Drew and Scream Queens star Emma Roberts struck a first-look deal with Hulu via her production house, Belletrist TV. As part of the deal, Roberts will be adapting books for the streaming service with Tell Me Lies being her first project. Other than her, the show is being adapted by Meaghan Oppenheimer.

The series revolves around a young girl, Lucy Albright, who comes to a small college in Southern California for a fresh start, in an attempt to break off a traumatic and toxic relationship with her mother. Upon her arrival, she meets Stephen DeMarco, a classic bad-boy with whom things begin to get steamy. Oppenheimer told Cosmopolitan,

"When Lucy meets Stephen she sees all the red flags, but she ignores them—and it sets her down a path that completely derails her."

The show will premiere on Hulu on September 7, 2022 and a new episode will air every Wednesday. The show will star Jackson James White and Grace Van Patten in lead roles.

2) Wedding Season, September 8

Did anyone order a cocktail of romance, comedy, mystery and a big fat wedding? Hulu has got your order coming right up!

Wedding Season is an upcoming rom-com series that will air on September 8. It centers around Katie and Stefan, who begin their little love affair at a wedding. But here's the catch - Katie is already engaged. When Katie gets married, things go insanely haywire as her new husband and his entire family are murdered on their wedding day. Stefan is being interrogated for the murder of the Delaney family while someone made sure to make it look like Katie was behind it. Were they both in on it together?

Watch Wedding Season to find out. Coming to you only on Hulu on September 8, 2022. The show stars Rosa Salazar and Gavin Drea in the lead roles.

3) The Handmaid's Tale Season 5, September 14

The Handmaid's Tale is one of the most popular shows on Hulu. The multiple award-winning show has been running strong for four seasons with a fifth on its way.

For those who have not seen it, the show is based on a dystopian novel of the same name written by Canadian author Margaret Atwood. It is set in a country called Gilead, which is basically the United States but controlled by a religious autocracy instead of a democracy. Here, women are treated like objects that can be owned by the wealthy, government officials for their fertile wombs.

The story revolves around the lead character, June, who was captured and made a handmaid against her will. She lost her husband, her life and her freedom, only to become Offred - a handmaid. The show stars the spectacular Elisabeth Moss along with Yvonne Strahovski, Alexis Bledel, Joseph Fiennes, Ann Dowd, Max Minghella, and Samira Wiley.

The first two episodes will air on Hulu on September 14, 2022, with the subsequent episodes releasing weekly.

4) Best in Dough, September 19

Best in Dough (Image via Hulu)

Watching pizza while eating pizza - sounds like some pizza lover's dream just came true. Best in Dough brings together pizza lovers with diverse tastes to showcase their pizza-making skills.

A Hulu original, the show is hosted by Wells Adams and features food influencer and comedian Eunji Kim and chef Millie Peartree, headed by Judge Chef Daniele U'Diti. It's a light-hearted reality show that you can binge on with a snack of your own. The show airs only on Hulu on September 19, 2022.

5) Reboot, September 20

Reboot 2022 (Image via IMDb)

Presented to you by the Emmy-winning co-creator of Modern Family, Steven Levitan, the show is about a young scriptwriter who pitches a reboot for an early 2000s show that forces its dysfunctional cast to come back together and tolerate each other. Yes, you read that right - a show about about rebooting a show.

Reboot will star Keegan-Michael Key, Johnny Knoxville, Judy Greer, Calum Worthy, Paul Reiser, Rachel Bloom, and Krista Marie Yu. The first two episodes will air on September 20 and a new episode will be released weekly.

6) Reasonable Doubt, September 27

Reasonable Doubt stars Emayatzy Corinealdi, Michael Ealy, Sean Patrick Thomas, McKinley Freeman, TJ Mixson, Aderinsola Olabode, Tim Jo, and Angela Grovey.

The show is a legal drama that revolves around Jax Stewart (Corinealdi) who is often faced with criticism for her sloppy ethics and interpretation of the law. But as the saying goes, it takes one to know one - for Stewart is a brilliant defense attorney in all of Los Angeles.

Watch Reasonable Doubt only on Hulu. The first two episodes will air on September 27 and the remaining episodes will air weekly.

7) The D'Amelio Show, September 28

Step aside, The Kardashians, because Hulu has got a fresh, funny, family drama for its audience. The D'Amelio show stars Charli, Dixie, Marc and Heidi D'Amelio.

Charli, 16, and Dixie, 19, are TikTok stars with 150 million and 80 million followers respectively. The show focuses on their struggles to strike a work-life balance. For their parents, Marc and Heidi, it is of utmost importance to be there for them and protect them from the dark side of fame. Raising teenagers is difficult as it is without their daughters creating competitive careers in the most intimidating industry - Hollywood.

The D'Amelio Show on Hulu @dameliosonhulu personal growth, mental health advocacy, the power of social media — season 1 of #thedamelioshow had quite an impact. what was your fav lesson from the season? personal growth, mental health advocacy, the power of social media — season 1 of #thedamelioshow had quite an impact. what was your fav lesson from the season? https://t.co/HzoUd5ITZd

The official logline of the show reads,

"From relative obscurity and seemingly normal life to being thrust into the Hollywood limelight almost overnight, the D’Amelios are faced with new challenges and opportunities they could not have imagined."

The show's second season will premiere on September 28, 2022.

