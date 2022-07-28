August 2022: Top 4 releases on Hulu

Hulu has a remarkable repository of movies and TV shows. It has repeatedly produced hit shows like The Handmaid's Tale (2017) and continues to do so.

Many movies and TV shows - old and new - are lined up for release on Hulu in August 2022. Subscribers can enjoy lighthearted classics like Groundhog Day (1993) ), Pretty Woman (1990), The Wedding Singer (1998) and more. Not only this, but it will also add a string of original movies and TV shows this month.

The most anticipated Predator franchise movie, Prey, is coming to Hulu screens this August 2022. The movie's new poster has fans waiting with bated breath for its release.

From the post-civil war era to the arrival of an extraterrestrial alien, here's what you can binge on Hulu in August 2022

1) Reservation Dogs, August 3

The second season of the popular teenage drama Reservation Dogs returns to Hulu on August 3, 2022. The show centers on four Native American teens growing up in rural Oklahoma navigating their way through systemic oppression through humor. The co-creator of the show, Sterlin Harjo told Indiewire,

“We find humor even in some of the darkest times or circumstances. It’s about being able to laugh. And I think that was key to survival. And I just think that it’s ingrained.”

The first season of the show bagged awards like Best New Scripted Series and Best Ensemble Cast at the Independent Film Spirit Awards. It also won accolades from the Gotham Awards, Peabody Awards, and AFI TV honors.

The show, co-created by the Oscar-winning Taika Watiti, will air two episodes back-to-back on August 3, and will only air on Hulu. The rest of the episodes will be released weekly.

2) Prey, August 5

From the director of 10 Cloverfield Lane and The Boys, Hulu presents you with Prey, the latest addition to the cult classic Predator series.

The film is set in Comanche Nation, nearly 300 years before the first Predator (1987) movie starring Arnold Schwarzenegger takes place. It revolves around a young Comanche woman named Naru, a fighter who wants to hunt to defy gender norms. In a bid to prove her mettle, Naru encounters a strange creature which is mightier, more powerful and skilled. It is unlike anything that she has ever seen. Naru doesn't know what it is but understands that it has to be stopped if the human race has to survive.

Predator @Predator In 2 weeks, #PreyMovie arrives on @Hulu. Stream the movie event you can't miss on Aug 5. In 2 weeks, #PreyMovie arrives on @Hulu. Stream the movie event you can't miss on Aug 5. https://t.co/HPVIEFVyx4

The film is a prequel to the Predator franchise and tells the story of the extra-terrestial alien's first journey to Earth.

From the looks of it, things are about to get intense on August 5, 2022 on Hulu.

3) On the Count of Three, August 17

Rarely comes a moment when we see friendships like Andy and Red's from The Shawshank Redemption (1994) on screen. When two friends walk shoulder-to-shoulder, braving everything that life throws at them. But life is not a bed of roses and sometimes the true act of friendship is taking the other person's pain away.

Wayne R @WaynieTDot



The dark humour detailed the depth of Val & Kevin's friendship. Jerrod Carmichael is bringing up a convo we should have Just watched #OnTheCountOfThree the subject matter was heavy delving into mental health, abuse, male suicide & the demons men do not face or just lock away.The dark humour detailed the depth of Val & Kevin's friendship. Jerrod Carmichael is bringing up a convo we should have Just watched #OnTheCountOfThree the subject matter was heavy delving into mental health, abuse, male suicide & the demons men do not face or just lock away. The dark humour detailed the depth of Val & Kevin's friendship. Jerrod Carmichael is bringing up a convo we should have

On the Count of Three is a dark comedy about two friends, Val (Jerrod Charmichael) and Kevin (Christopher Abbott), suffering from mental health issues. It takes off the rosy tint of life and talks about men's mental health in a manner that is as real as it can get. The film can be triggering for some, so viewer discretion is advised.

The movie is stand-up comedian and actor Jerrod Charmichael's directorial debut and was well-received at the Sundance Film Festival 2021. This one's to friendship, watch On the Count of Three only on Hulu on August 17, 2022.

4) The Patient, August 30

The Patient is a 10-episode psychological thriller miniseries that stars Steve Carell as Alan Strauss and Domhnall Gleeson as Sam Fortner.

In the show, Alan Strauss is a therapist who is visited by an unusual patient, Sam Fortner. He has only one demand from Strauss - constrain his compulsion to kill. Fortner imprisons Strauss and in order to survive, he must unravel his patient's twisted mind. Over the course of learning how disturbing his patience is, Strauss realizes that he needs to sow serious rifts within his family.

The show is a psychological thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seat. It is coming to you on August 30, 2022.

