The Boys Season 4: Everything we know so far

It's time for The Boys fans to rejoice as season 4 has officially been announced. Although no official date has been announced yet, the news of the renewal for the superhero show came just a few episodes into season 3. Showrunner Eric Kripke had hinted at the return, saying,

"We’re thrilled to continue Butcher and the Boys’ fight against Homelander and the Seven, as well as comment on the insane world we’re living in."

The renewal was made official with a press release from Amazon Studios that was issued on June 10. It read,

"Prime Video today announced it has officially ordered a fourth season of its hit Emmy-nominated series The Boys, co-produced with Sony Pictures Television, following the explosive premiere of its third season."

Everything that fans need to know about the renewal of The Boys season 4

In light of the news of the renewal, here is everything we need to know about the fourth season of The Boys.

When can we expect the fourth season to drop?

It may be disheartening to learn that there is no official release date for The Boys season 4 yet. The show was only renewed in June 2022, and the season 3 finale aired last week. However, we do know that the series has traditionally been a summer release for Prime Video, with the first season releasing in July and the third season releasing in June. Hence, it may be expected that the release date for season 4 could be somewhere in the summer of 2023.

But filming is expected to begin in the fall of 2022, which could mean that the fourth season could be released by the fall of 2023.

What will be the plot for season 4?

Although The Boys season 4 has no official synopsis yet, the story details can be estimated from season 3. Neuman has now embarked on a path to becoming Vice President of the United States and that has made her the new top target for our anti-supe vigilantes. Starlight, after leaving Vought, will be working with the team full-time now.

Meanwhile, Butcher has been given 12-18 months to live due to his prolonged use of Temp-V. Homelander is set to become even more dangerous as he will help raise Ryan and find new members of The Seven after Black Noir's death, Maeve's presumed death, and Starlight's exit.

It looks like season 4 is going to be even more explosive and thrilling than any of the seasons so far.

Who can we expect to see in the new season?

Waleed Odinson @thorsbrownpal Can we all agree that Jensen Ackles is ABSOLUTELY nailing EVERY scene he is in?!???? I hope soldier boy doesnt die #TheBoys Can we all agree that Jensen Ackles is ABSOLUTELY nailing EVERY scene he is in?!???? I hope soldier boy doesnt die #TheBoys https://t.co/ueQnQuCrnR

Season 4 will be bringing in a bunch of new faces. With Maeve, Black Noir and Starlight gone from The Seven, Homelander might recruit new supes for his team. Some old faces will be returning too but we will also have to bid adieu to others. Black Noir or Lamar Bishop cannot be expected in the upcoming season as they were killed. Moreover, Soldier Boy's former teammates, Crimson Countess, played by Laurie Holder, Gunpowder, played by Sean Patrick Flannery, Swatto, played by Joel Labelle, Mindstorm, played by Ryan Blakely and the TNT Twins Tommy (Jack Doolan) and Tessa (Kristin Booth) will also not be seen in the new season.

However, the main protagonists of the show will be coming back. Butcher, Hughie, Starlight, and Homelander, played by Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, and Antony Starr, respectively, can be expected in season 4. Jensen Ackles will also return as Soldier Boy.

It is also expected that characters like Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon), Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara), The Deep (Chace Crawford), Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), Ashley Barrett (Colby Minifie), and Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) will be returning with the new season.

Watch this space for more updates on The Boys season 4.

