What time will The Boys Season 3 Episode 8 (finale) air on Prime Video? Details explored

American superhero drama series The Boys will air its Season 3 finale on Friday, July 8, 2022, bringing another successful, action-packed season to its conclusion.

The ongoing eight-episode season of the Emmy-nominated series, which is based on Garth Ennis and Darick Roberts' comic book series of the same name, first aired on June 3 last month. This season's story arc follows Antony Starr's Homelander who is now very unstable. The Butcher and the boys end up going on a journey to seek a weapon that might be able to stop him finally.

The Season 3 finale will undoubtedly present an adrenaline-pumping spectacle in order to cap off this installment masterfully. Following a series of shocking disclosures in Episode 7 of The Boys, Episode 8 may see the confrontation between Homelander and Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) take a dramatic turn.

Find out more about the much-awaited season finale below.

Exploring what we know about The Boys Season 3 finale ahead of its premiere on Prime Video

As mentioned before, The Boys Season 3 Episode 8 is coming to Prime Video on July 8, 2022. Titled The Instant White-Hot Wild, the episode will drop at 3:00 AM ET.

It is uncertain how the loose ends will be tied in the upcoming episode to bring the adventure to a convincing close. It is possible that some of the action-packed storylines fans recently caught a glimpse of will continue into the fourth season.

Season 3 kicked off with Billy Butcher consuming compound V24 to get superhuman abilities for 24 hours and Termite murdering someone.

As the season progressed, Soldier Boy, a hero who was supposed to have passed away, made a surprise return. With the help of Hughie and Billy Butcher, Soldier Boy managed to terrify The Seven's once-fearless leader, Homelander. The events were followed by Herogasm, which ended with Annie January (Starlight) declaring that superheroes are horrible.

What to expect from Season 3 Episode 8 of The Boys?

The upcoming episode may go well beyond viewers's expectations. It may differ from the Season 2 finale which saw the heroes emerge victorious in order to set the story up for Season 4 as the ultimate heroes attempt to retake control of the world. While the ultimate battle has been teased throughout the third season, it remains uncertain if The Boys will be able to defeat Homelander.

While many thought that the season finale would end with the death of the unstable superhero, there is a chance that he may survive the season after all. Soldier Boy and Homelander will square off in the finale, but recent disclosures hint that the two may end up teaming in a new twist.

Many fans are also speculating that Hughie will murder A-Train and Starlight will emerge as a savior. Nothing is definite at this point so it is better to take all the theories with a grain of salt. One thing is for sure, the upcoming episode will answer plenty of questions and set the ground for the next season.

Episode 8 (finale) will drop on Prime Video on July 8, 2022.

