Will Billy Butcher and Hughie die in The Boys Season 3 due to Temp V? Exploring possibilities and connection with comic deaths

With episode seven of The Boys Season 3, lots of crazy stuff went down, as it was revealed that Soldier Boy is apparently Homelander's dad and more. Not only that, but we also got a revelation that Temp V allegedly kills its users and that Hughie and Billy Butcher have a ticket straight to death if they continue to use it.

With The Boys revealing the effects of Temp V being fatal to its users, many have come up with the theory that Hughie and Butcher might die due to using the serum. While this sounds plausible, it doesn't look like that might be happening, considering there is quite a different outcome in the comics.

Exploring whether Butcher and Hughie might die due to Temp V in The Boys

Sab @Sabooschin me stopping butcher from giving hughie anymore temp v me stopping butcher from giving hughie anymore temp v https://t.co/hZgQGGRFAC

The Boys Season 3 episode seven saw Annie break into a Vought lab to steal Compound V for Kimiko. Over there, she sees vials of Temp V and reads up some notes on them.

These notes reveal that Temp V is fatal to the people who use it, and they will die after three or five doses.

With Hughie and Butcher already having it used multiple times, it does look like there might be quite the struggle coming up for them in the season finale. With Butcher even showing the side effects of the usage of Temp V, the end does seem nigh for him.

Still dislike at how after everything Butcher has seen in the ‘memory nightmare’, he still decided not to tell hughie about temp v. That for sure will ruin their friendship once hughie finds out Tb spoilers // #TheBoys Still dislike at how after everything Butcher has seen in the ‘memory nightmare’, he still decided not to tell hughie about temp v. That for sure will ruin their friendship once hughie finds out Tb spoilers // #TheBoys -Still dislike at how after everything Butcher has seen in the ‘memory nightmare’, he still decided not to tell hughie about temp v. That for sure will ruin their friendship once hughie finds out

However, this is not how they die in the comics. As a matter of fact, Hughie doesn't even die, as he is the one who ends up killing Butcher!

Yes, you heard that right, Wee Hughie is responsible for the death of Butcher, and that takes place in the most brutal way possible.

After killing Black Noir and getting revenge on him, Butcher goes crazy as he feels no satisfaction for killing the man who assaulted his wife. He realizes he will only feel better by killing all supes with the Compound V formula in them. Hence, Butcher creates a corrupted serum strand that can be detonated and cause anyone with the formula to die.

Realizing that millions of innocent people will die too due to this, The Boys try to stop him. However, Butcher kills Mother's Milk, The Frenchman, and The Female. Hughie, all alone now, decides to stop him.

Both get into a fight at the top of the Empire State Building. During the battle, they tumble down a couple of stories, and Butcher lands incorrectly and breaks his neck, paralyzing him.

Having his leg impaled too, Hughie walks over to Butcher, who goads him into killing him by saying that he killed his parents. Hughie stabs Butcher with an iron pipe, and he dies with a smile on his face.

Jensen Ackles Era @MajesticJensen #TheBoysTV Rewatching #Herogasm , and I haven't noticed that until now; what's that black goo that came out of Hughie's ear? A side effect of the Temp V?? Rewatching #Herogasm , and I haven't noticed that until now; what's that black goo that came out of Hughie's ear? A side effect of the Temp V?? 😨 #TheBoysTV

While The Boys has been changing many elements from the comics, we aren't sure if this will actually occur. Considering that Hughie and Butcher have already taken a lot of Temp V, we probably should be worried about them.

Until then, let's wait for next week as the season finale for The Boys Season 3 airs on July 8.

