Who is the kid in Billy Butcher's The Boys Season 3 flashback? Origin of Lenny Butcher explored

The latest season of The Boys sees Billy desperately seeking revenge from the Supes, especially Homelander, whom he holds responsible for his wife's death. Hence, to kill him, he searches for the nuclear weapon that ended Soldier Boy's superhero career decades ago.

In all this, Billy gets help from Queen Maeve, who also wants to seek revenge from Homelander because of the ill-treatment the Supe had given her when the two were dating.

The Boys Season 3 Episode 2 kicks off with a weird dream Butcher has in which he sees Homelander and a mysterious kid, where the latter says, "Please for Becca. It would break her heart."

In reply to which Butcher says, "Becca doesn't care what I do." After this, he suddenly wakes up, and the dream sequence ends. The kid in his dream was his brother, who had been close to him in childhood.

Billy and Lenny had been through an abusive childhood. It was their father who was responsible for torturing them. Billy was strong enough to tolerate it, but Lenny took it too hard.

Who is Lenny Butcher and how is he connected to Billy in The Boys?

Lenny Butcher was Billy's younger brother who committed suicide long before the events of The Boys Season 1. Billy holds his abusive father, Sam Butcher, responsible for driving his little brother to commit suicide. The brothers had shared an incredible bond in childhood and only Lenny could handle Billy's violent tendencies.

In the comic book, Lenny met a different fate. Growing up, Billy went to the Royal Marines, and Lenny pursued higher education. He was run over by a bus there and died on the spot.

However, The Boys TV show went with a different storyline for Lenny, making Billy's childhood more traumatic than it was in the comic books.

Lenny's suicide gave Billy a reason to cut off all ties with his father. But of course, Billy never moved on from his childhood memories, and that's the reason why he always comes off as an aggressive and violent man.

Father and son saw each other again when Billy went to Aunt Judy's residence in The Boys Season 2, Episode 7. There, he learned about his father's incurable disease.

At that point, several fans thought that Billy would forgive his father. However, after realizing that his father hadn't changed a bit, Billy kept hating the man as he always had.

Billy treats Hughie as his little brother (Image via Amazon Prime)

Years after losing Lenny, when Billy treated Hughie like a brother after they met. This is because Lenny had several similarities with Hughie, be it his appearance or his nature. Hughie also holds the ability to calm Billy down when he becomes violent. However, he's mostly a nuisance to Butcher.

Billy hallucinated Lenny as Hughie when the gang went to Russia searching for the weapon that, according to them, killed Soldier Boy decades ago. Also, while Billy was always reluctant to let Hughie use Compound V, he wanted Mother's Milk to use the serum.

