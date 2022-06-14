How messed up is Homelander in The Boys comics? 10 worst things done by the character

The Boys might have their own Superman, but he doesn't stand for truth, justice, and the American way like Clark Kent does. The Homelander is a megalomaniac who terrorizes everyone and anyone he wishes. For the longest time, there was no one who could match his strength or was able to put an end to his terror, despite them trying to do it.

The masses see him as a hero and somebody that only exists to help. He leads a premiere team of superheroes in the world. Why wouldn't he be the best of us? He has super strength, super hearing, can fly, durability, and more.

Granted, Homelander from The Boys does have moments of heroism and charity, but they're typically for publicity. He's a completely different person when the cameras are off.

The Boys' Homelander has some unsavory moments in the comics. Here are the 10 worst.

1) Starlight's initiation to the seven

Joining the team wasn't everything she thought

Absolute power corrupts anyone, and when there's nobody strong enough to stop you, it's easier to be corrupted. Homelander is the absolute worst person in The Boys. He has nobody even remotely as powerful as he is and uses that to his advantage. That includes using members of The Seven however he sees fit.

He's the one that leads Starlight's initiation into The Seven (a parody of The Justice League). Her initiation isn't a party with food and drinks either. Along with two other members of The Seven, Homelander assaults Starlight in a terrible way.

2) Dooms an entire airplane of civilians

He's no Superman

When it comes to heroics, Homelander isn't really all that good at it. Superman is seen saving airplanes left and right like it's his morning ritual right after a cup of coffee.

On the other hand, Homelander and his team of superheroes land on the plane and look at each other and ask, "Now what?" Homelander's decision is to ultimately abandon the ship and leave everyone to perish.

The Seven quickly realize that they're out of their depth when they go on a mission to rescue a hijacked airline on September 11th. Being the top dog on the team, they look to him for guidance. Unfortunately for the passengers, the superhero is all to eager to let them die.

3) Kills a dog

Terror was a good boy

Billy Butcher, the leader of The Boys and a dedicated defender against supes, had a dog that he brought on many missions to help keep the "heroes" in line. Unfortunately, Homelander knew how to hit Butcher where it hurt by killing his faithful bulldog, Terror.

As if Billy wasn't already deadset on putting an end to Homelander and other supes around the world, this atrocious act cemented the deal. Unfortunately, Butcher never exacts his revenge on Homelander himself, but he does get what's coming to him.

4) His relationship with Maeve was toxic

The one-sided relationship in The Boys

Any relationship Homelander has is going to be one-sided. Queen Maeve is no exception. She may have been completely in love with her team leader, but he is incapable of caring for anyone except for himself. He is unable to make any connections, which is why killing even a dog didn't affect him.

Homelander once tricked Maeve into sleeping with their teammate Black Noir - who neither of them knew was a clone of Homelander at the time of the incident. This completely shattered Maeve and diminished any feelings she had for Homelander.

5) Kills Maeve

All good things come to an end

When Homelander finds out that Maeve was feeding information to Butcher and The Boys, he chose to exterminate the mole. Maeve bravely saves Starlight from Homelander's wrath, but meets her perish off the panel.

The last we see of Queen Maeve is her head tossed over the edge of Vought Tower by Homelander. This was just more proof that he had no feelings at any point for his previous "girlfriend."

6) SA against Soldier Boy and others

The Boys' Homelander is not a gentleman

If Starlight's initiation wasn't an indication of the type of person that Homelander is, there's more. He isn't above committing sexual assault and it is evident when in The Boys comics, he manipulates Soldier Boy into sleeping with him. He does so by making Soldier Boy believe that it was for an audition to join The Seven.

Homelander is a crass and sociopathic person that cares about nobody. Relationships have no meaning to him, so the feelings of others are of no consequence to him. Especially since there is no one strong enough to put a stop to him.

7) Kills the Vice President

The Boys couldn't stop it

In The Boys, Homelander was thorough with his coup on the American government. He didn't just successfully lead an army of supes to go against the government, he killed everyone in the White House. Literally everyone. Even the former Vice President of the United States and former CEO of Vought, Victor Neuman. Otherwise known as Vic the Veep.

To make these psychopathic matters worse, Homelander defiled Neuman's decapitated head. Luckily, this is shortly before Homelander met his own demise, but not at the hands of Billy Butcher or any of The Boys.

8) Usurps the American government

The Boys had no chance to stop all those supes

The end of The Boys culminates with Homelander leading an uprising of supes to take over the American government. He ends up killing everyone inside the White House and takes immense pleasure in doing so. He's quite the homicidal maniac. Of course, it ends up being false pretenses that lead him to do such a thing, but it's a plan he put into action and succeeded with nonetheless.

9) Kills Mr. Marathon

Little regard for his teammates

It's pretty well established that Homelander has very little concern for his teammates' well-being. When he was trying to do the right thing by stopping and airplane from crashing, he thought the right idea was to ram the plane's tail with Mr. Marathon hanging onto his back. Things didn't go quite as planned.

Mr. Marathon was a speedster without impervious skin like Homelander. So, if he's shot or hit by something heavy, it would to leave a mark. Slamming into an airplane that's made out of metal, at high speeds can leave one without a head.

In the show, The Boys, Mr. Marathon is retired. However, in the comic, The Boys, he is decapitated.

10) Only man in the sky

He's a megalomaniac

The Boys comic does a marvelous job at portraying The Homelander as a jealous egomaniac with a fragile ego. So, when he feels underappreciated, he can get dramatically upset. Imagine how a megalomaniac would react when around people who praise another god.

In Homelander's position, he just shows the "believers" who the real god is by dropping them from the sky. He takes a family of four on a trip in the sky by carrying their car.

When they go on and on about God and how great he is, this superhero from The Boys decides to drop them to their death and proclaims, "The only man in the sky is me."

The Boys season 3 is currently streaming on Amazon Prime. All of Homelander's debauchery and childish behavior is there front and center.

