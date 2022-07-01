The Boys Season 3 revelation about Homelander's father hints at fan theory about his mother too

The most recent episode of The Boys revealed a massive twist that no one saw coming. The episode saw Soldier Boy reveal something that will have Homelander in his feels now. It also creates an exciting confrontation for the finale that airs next week.

The Boys so far has been very hush-hush about Homelander's parents. They have revealed where he comes from, but even then, that explanation felt very off, considering that it's Vought. With the recent episode giving us our best answer yet to who his father is, let's look at fan theories about his mother as well.

Warning: Spoilers for episode seven of The Boys will follow

Soldier Boy revealed to be Homelander's father in The Boys Season 3: Now, who is his mother?

The Boys Season 3 has brought a new twist into the show, one that will cause many complications and make Homelander crazier. With episode seven ending, it's revealed that Soldier Boy is Homelander's father, which makes their confrontation all the more awkward last week.

With Homelander now being revealed to be Soldier Boy's son, we can get an idea behind why he was made. Of course, both are almost similar in their power levels, so there is some Vought conspiracy going on here.

In season two of The Boys, it was revealed that Homelander was made in a laboratory to be the perfect supe. So, of course, Vought was playing god over here, but now it makes more sense. However, if Soldier Boy is Homelander's father, who is his mother exactly? For a long time, fan theories have hinted at Stormfront being his mom.

In the comics, Homelander is made to be a clone of Stormfront. In the show, Stormfront is further revealed to be one of the first supes to get the Compound-V injection. We also know that Soldier Boy was one of the first supes ever, so something can be hinted over here.

In the comic books, Stormfront is a man and was gender-swapped for the Amazon series. With how much the show has changed stuff from the comics, it makes sense as this would be them addressing Homelander being a clone of Stormfront.

This would work into Homelander's Oedipal complex as well, as the supe has shown tendencies of being attracted to Madelyn Sitwell, a mother figure in his life. He also had a romance with Stormfront during season two, which would lead directly into that. However, we don't know if this fan theory might come true, considering Stormfront does die this season.

Homelander's and Soldier Boy's relationship from the comic is also changed. They are shown to be rivals who apparently are related to each other, while in the comics, they meet yearly at Herogasm to... well, it's Herogasm, you all know what's being talked about here.

Whatever it may be, we will get to know more about the truth when the season finale for The Boys Season 3 airs next week.

