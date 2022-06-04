Does Homelander die in the comics? Theories about The Boys Season 3 explored

Homelander from The Boys has swiftly established himself as one of the scariest supervillains to appear in a comic book. The series' murderous megalomaniac, portrayed by Anthony Starr, makes an impressive appearance at the start of Season three, appearing even more unhinged than usual. After losing complete control of himself, it looks like he is still repenting the events of season two.

The whole third season of The Boys revolves around the execution of Homelander. Maeve gives Billy Butcher a tip, revealing that there is a weapon capable of eliminating Homelander, as the same weapon was capable of killing Soldier Boy, the first superhero. This leads them down a rabbit hole full of guts, glory, and gore. But can Homelander be killed? Let's take a look at what happened in The Boys comic.

Exploring how Homelander dies in The Boys comics

Homelander, both in the comics and the TV series, is a parody of Superman. While Superman can still be killed with Kryptonite, Homelander has no weaknesses, which makes him even more terrifying.

Since its inception, the show has attempted to answer the question, "How can you kill a supe?" Apparently it takes a lot of research and effort as evidenced by Translucent's murder by The Boys in the first season. With them consistently attempting to murder Homelander, it doesn't appear like they have any options to begin with.

jayiswat05 @jayis_wat05 Antony Starr as Homelander has to be one of the best castings in a comic book adaptation. Antony Starr as Homelander has to be one of the best castings in a comic book adaptation. https://t.co/sQLC7YidYh

However, The Boys comic has proved that he can indeed be slain. During an epic story arc in the book, he was killed by none other than Black Noir himself.

Homelander receives photos of himself committing horrific atrocities and is unable to recall doing so. This alters his vision of everything and drives him insane as he begins to doubt reality itself.

During a meeting at the White House, he ends up killing the President after which he is met by Billy Butcher and Black Noir. It is at this juncture Black Noir reveals that he was just a spy for Vought and was there to keep a check on Homelander.

Sonic Doom @JoeyDoomsday All I gotta say about The Boys is just when you think Homelander's reached a new low, he finds a way to go even lower.



A master class in pure villainy. All I gotta say about The Boys is just when you think Homelander's reached a new low, he finds a way to go even lower.A master class in pure villainy.

In one of the comics' biggest plot twists as well; Black Noir reveals that he is Homelander's clone and has been framing him by committing all of the crimes the former has been accused of. Noir even admits to assaulting and killing Becca, Billy Butcher's wife.

Homelander explodes into a fit of wrath as both supes engage in an epic combat. Of course, Black Noir triumphs and kills Homelander, leaving only his arms and chest as proof. Butcher is also able to exact some revenge on Noir for killing his wife.

Until now, Homelander has been shown to trust Black Noir the most. In Season 2 of The Boys, Noir can also be seen spying on Homelander as he visits Becca and Ryan. If there is one thing, we can absolutely believe that the series is heading in the same direction. We'll simply have to wait and see what happens.

