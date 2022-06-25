What did Soldier Boy do to Mother's Milk? Connection with his family explored

It's been pretty obvious since The Boys Season 1 that Billy Butcher and his gang desperately want to kill every Supe, including Soldier Boy, for their own reasons.

Billy wants to kill them to avenge his wife's death, while Hughie wants revenge for his girlfriend's demise. However, we don't have any clarity as to why Mother's Milk (MM) wants to capture them.

The show hasn't yet disclosed the reason for MM's hatred for the Supes in detail, but we have a hint that Soldier Boy is somehow connected to the deaths of his family members.

MM is a vital part of The Boys, but we can assume that there might be a strong reason why MM wants to get his hands on Vought and Soldier Boy. Let's find out the reason behind his hatred.

The Boys: Did Mother's Milk lose his family to Soldier Boy?

Season 2 shows Mother's Milk opening up about his fight for justice against Vought. He also revealed how his father spent his entire life hoping that someday his efforts could make the organization pay for its wrongdoings.

However, he failed repeatedly, and one day, he died due to frustration. At the time, MM didn't disclose the reason behind his father's fight against Vought.

However, in the latest season, things became more apparent as it showcased a few clippings in the newspaper regarding Soldier Boy and the heartbreaking visions MM gets of his family. Fans came to see exactly what happened to MM's family.

Soldier Boy was chasing a gang of car thieves who later tried to fight him. However, they couldn't do anything because their opponent was a powerful Superhero after all, and it was not easy to knock him. During the fight, Soldier Boy deflected their car that accidentally crashed onto MM's house. killing three family members, including his mother.

Later, MM's father held Soldier Boy and Vought responsible for the incident, but the organization managed to free the Supe from all the charges. MM's father gave his entire life fighting Vought, due to which he forgot his responsibilities towards his son.

Eventually, he died, which is one of the reasons for Mother's Milk being sensitive towards his family. Although he wants to kill the Supes, he doesn't want to sacrifice his entire life for the mission.

What happened to MM's family in the comics?

In the comics, the storyline is different, and it all starts with MM's mother, who was employed in a factory that was once Vought's property where the Compound V experiment took place. However, soon all the women working there contaminated Compound V as the location wasn't appropriately sanitized.

After coming into contact with Compound V, MM's mother gave birth to a child with disabilities. Seeing this, his father again went to court and tried multiple times to sue them until he succeeded.

However, he couldn't make Vought pay the price that he had hoped for. With that being said, he was happy to win against the organization. Things took a turn for the worse, however, as something even worse happened that utterly destroyed the family.

One day, while playing football, MM's brother felt his powers emerging to the surface, leading to his body parts expanding beyond control. As his body grew, his head got stuck in the helmet, which became the reason for his untimely death. Hence, his father again had to file a case against Vought, but his health started deteriorating, culminating in his demise.

