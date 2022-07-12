"He's not right for the franchise": Fans on Twitter divided over Taika Waititi directing Thor 5

Ever since the release of Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder earlier this month, there have been numerous speculations regarding Thor 5. Now, Taika Waititi, in an interview with Insider, said that he'd return to helm the fifth film in the series if lead actor Chris Hemsworth is involved in the project.

Fans on Twitter have been discussing possible plot-lines, character arcs, and the director of Thor 5. Fans took to Twitter to share their views on director Taika Waititi returning to helm Thor 5. Many seem divided on whether Waititi should direct the next Thor film.

One such tweet read:

"Thor 5 seems inevitable, and probably necessary, since Love and Thunder would be a pretty awkward end for the character, but when it happens, I really hope it’s not with Waititi. He’s clearly not right for the franchise anymore, and it’s clearly not right for him anymore."

Twitter divided over Taika Waititi returning to direct Thor 5

A section of fans did not seem too enthusiastic about the idea, while others openly demanded a new director. Several fans also supported Waititi, saying he revived Thor's films. Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter to Taika Waititi directing Thor 5.

𝕂𝕁  @VegasBabyKJ Kevin Feige after letting Taika Watiti direct Thor 5 Kevin Feige after letting Taika Watiti direct Thor 5 https://t.co/MXwS45Hrou

sølvskrift saw tlat🌙🌻✨४✪ @solvskrift gonna get an early jump on the thor 5 discourse i love this movie gonna get an early jump on the thor 5 discourse i love this movie https://t.co/kiylhIY1M5

Vasto Lorde 📝⚰️ @TheirWarHere that traumatized vfx worker meeting Taika Waititi at marvel studios for thor 5 that traumatized vfx worker meeting Taika Waititi at marvel studios for thor 5 https://t.co/lvkBjwbBIQ

Strange @stephensverse People saying they don’t want taika back for #thor 5 but when he doesn’t return then they’re going to be begging for him back bc it won’t be as great. Taika saved thor. #Thorloveandthunder People saying they don’t want taika back for #thor 5 but when he doesn’t return then they’re going to be begging for him back bc it won’t be as great. Taika saved thor. #Thorloveandthunder

Block A 🃏 @TheBlock_A I liked Love and Thunder and hell I loved Ragnarok but I don’t want Taika to direct Thor 5 I liked Love and Thunder and hell I loved Ragnarok but I don’t want Taika to direct Thor 5

rand @LogainTT get a new director for thor 5 please get a new director for thor 5 please

Soundwave @LocalSoundwave im sorry but the idea of "THOR 5" is hilarious to me. Who would've thought that'd we'd be 5 movies deep into a THOR franchise im sorry but the idea of "THOR 5" is hilarious to me. Who would've thought that'd we'd be 5 movies deep into a THOR franchise

Teej @UsUnitedJustice Taika Waititi saying he would return for Thor 5 sounds like an open threat Taika Waititi saying he would return for Thor 5 sounds like an open threat

Twitter clearly seems divided on the issue, with many slamming the popular director, while others defended him, praising him for his efforts to resurrect the Thor franchise. Several fans also speculated on the plot and character arcs. So far, no official announcement about the film has been made.

More details about Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder was released on July 8, 2022, to mostly positive reviews from critics, who praised the film's storyline and performances by the cast. However, some criticized the writing and pacing of the narrative and Waititi's direction. In the film, Thor sets out on a profound journey to discover inner peace, but he's forced to deal with Gorr the God Butcher, who plans on destroying all gods. The official synopsis of the film on Disney reads:

“Marvel Studios’ “Thor: Love and Thunder” finds the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But Thor’s retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods.”

The synopsis further reads,

“To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.”

Taika Waititi's recent works

Taika Waititi recently starred in the period romcom, Our Flag Means Death, which received highly positive reviews from critics. He also co-created the teen comedy show, Reservation Dogs with Sterlin Harjo, and the mockumentary comedy show What We Do in the Shadows, based on his 2014 film of the same name. Prior to Thor: Love and Thunder, Waititi directed Thor: Ragnarok, which received widespread critical acclaim for its story, visual aesthetics, thematic ambitions, and performances by the cast. His upcoming sports documentary, Next Goal Wins, is set to release sometime in 2023. Talks about Thor 5 are ongoing but nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

Waititi is widely regarded as one of the most popular directors working in Hollywood today. As a director, he's known for his unique visual style, which has garnered high praise from critics. He's also won numerous awards over the years, including an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for Jojo Rabbit, a Grammy, among many more.

