All the songs from Thor: Love and Thunder tracklist

Marvel has just released their latest title Thor: Love and Thunder under the hugely popular Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise's fourth phase. Love and Thunder brings our favorite Asgardian god of thunder to the forefront, fighting to save the universe yet again.

Love and Thunder follows Thor as he departs from the Guardians of the Galaxy gang, following a distress signal from Sif. He then comes to know of Gorr, who is hell bent on ensuring the extinction of all gods who did not pay heed to his pleas for help, as a result of which his family was slaughtered.

Thor heads to New Asgard, Gorr's next target, and finds his old flame, Jane Foster, wielding his hammer, Mjolnir, as the female god of thunder. He then recruits Valkyrie, Jane, and Korg to set off on an epic intergalactic adventure to thwart Gorr's revenge-fuelled slaughter.

New Zealand filmmaker Taika Watiti has taken the helm of the newest Thor film as the director, after his widespread success in and outside of the MCU. Like his previous works, this film also features some iconic songs.

Here, we go over all the soundtracks featured in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Guns N' Roses, ABBA and more feature in the soundtrack for Thor: Love and Thunder

The Immigration Song by Led Zeppelin was a huge hit in Thor: Ragnarok and accentuated the epic fight scene where he realizes his true potential and unleashes his inner God of Thunder on the enemy.

Thor: Love and Thunder also features some of the most iconic rock music from the yesteryears alongside softer songs and a splash of hip hop.

1) Guns N' Roses

Love and Thunder moves from Led Zeppelin towards Guns N' Roses, featuring four of their most iconic songs, which all have a quintessential rock essence to them and play across the movie in different sequences.

Sweet Child O' Mine

Sweet Child O' Mine was already revealed in the trailer. The song plays multiple times in the movie, the most prominent being when the group fights Zeus in Omnipotence City and the goats come crashing down.

Welcome To The Jungle

Welcome To The Jungle is no doubt an all-time favorite track. The song plays in an early montage sequence where Thor and the Guardians are seen to have joined forces and fight numerous battles across the galaxy.

Paradise City

Paradise City plays as we are introduced to New Asgard, where the last of the Asgardians have moved to, after Asgard was destroyed by Surtur during Ragnarok. New Asgard is a Nordic city previously named Tønsberg, repopulated and renamed by the Asgardians.

November Rain

A more somber title from Guns N' Roses, November Rain talks about a love that has been lost and reminisces about that. It features in the final climactic scene where Thor and Jane join forces to take on Gorr, the god butcher. Diagnosed with cancer, Jane dies soon after, thereby befitting the emotions of the song.

2) Metal

The following two titles from the metal genre of the 80s will set your heart pumping in anticipation of the sequences they feature in.

Fighting - Michael Raphael

This song by Michael Raphael plays in the background as Thor, Valkyrie and Jane fight side by side to protect New Asgard from Gorr's attack.

Rainbow In The Dark - Dio

Rainbow In The Dark is the closing song of the film and plays during the end credits.

3) Hip Hop

This well-loved genre also finds a place in the film and injects it with a fresh surge of energy.

Family Affair - Mary J. Blige

The song can be heard blaring on Valkyrie's portable speaker as she shows it to Jane.

Goodies - Ciara

This track plays in the background as the group leaves Omnipotence City on their ship pulled by mystical goats.

4) Flashback Songs

Flashbacks are an important aspect of the film and the music used in these scenes helps heighten the emotions depicted in them.

Only Time - Enya

This popular song by Enya plays in the film's opening montage, as Korg recounts Thor's many exploits and heroic deeds throughout the MCU timeline.

Our Last Summer - ABBA

After Jane Foster is reintroduced and seen wielding the Mjolnir, she meets Thor in New Asgard, and Our Last Summer plays over a montage depicting their trajectory.

Other songs in the movie

Hey Ninny-Nonny - Taika Waititi

Thor and his companions disguise themselves as the Gods of Emotions to enter Omnipotence City, the city where all gods reside. Here, Korg points out a passing figure and identifies him as Ninny of the Nonny, the god of his people. While traveling to the Shadow Realm, Korg sings Hey Ninny-Nonny as Thor and Jane share a moment on the ship.

Both the song and the character have been voiced by Taika Waititi himself.

Old Spice Sea Chanty - Ginger Johnson

The iconic Sea Chanty jingle can be heard at the end of Valkyrie's Old Spice ad.

These were the tracks that have been featured in Thor: Love and Thunder which released on July 7, 2022. You can go watch Marvel's latest offering in theatres near you.

