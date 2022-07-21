Prey on Hulu: Everything we know about Predator prequel so far

Prey, the fifth installment of the Predator franchise, is coming to Hulu soon.

The movie, set 300 years ago in the Comanche Nation, will provide an exciting premise to the long-standing sci-fi horror saga.

Announced way back in 2020, the Predator prequel has finally unveiled a trailer and an official poster.

The plot of Prey revolves around a brave warrior

Set in the 18th century in the southern plains of the Comanche Nation, Prey is the story of Naru (played by Amber Midthunder), a young, fierce and highly skilled warrior.

Raised under the guidance of some of the legendary warriors of the Great Plane, Naru is now prepared to protect her camp from any threat. However, nobody seems to believe in her. To prove her strength, she goes out on her own to hunt down a bear, but little does she know the danger awaiting her.

The danger turns out to be a highly evolved alien predator armed with a high-tech arsenal, and Naru is determined to confront it. This leads to a vicious showdown between the two.

20th Century Studios has finally released the first full trailer and a new poster for the film, which is reportedly set three centuries before the events of Predator take place.

You can watch the official trailer here:

With magnificent cinematography and thrilling action sequences, the trailer shows a lot of promise. Hopefully, the movie will live up to the hype.

When can we expect the movie to be released?

The release date for Prey has officially been announced. The Predator prequel is set to be released on August 5, 2022.

The movie is not slated for a cinematic release, which is disappointing given the amazing visuals in the trailer. It will be available to stream exclusively on Hulu. To watch the film on the streaming platform, viewers will have to be a paid subscriber.

Who stars in the film?

The cast list for the film has largely been kept under wraps. However, we know the movie is led by native New Mexican actress Amber Midthunder, who stars as Naru, the main protagonist.

Other known cast members include Dakota Beavers, who plays Taabe, Stefany Mathias appears as Sumu, and Dane DiLiegro, who is the Predator itself.

Who are involved in the Predator prequel behind the scenes?

The Predator prequel is directed by Dan Trachtenberg, who is known for his projects, The Boys and 10 Cloverfield Lane. Patrick Aison is responsible for the script.

The film is produced by John Davis and Jhane Myers, along with Lawrence Gordon, Marty Ewing, James E. Thomas, John C. Thomas and Marc Toberoff, who also serve as executive producers.

Jhane Myers is a member of the Comanche nation herself. Her guidance and attention will ensure that Comanches are portrayed correctly in the movie.

Don't forget to watch Prey when it is released on Hulu soon.

