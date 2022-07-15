''Can't wait for September'': Twitter buzzes with excitement as Hulu drops The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 teaser

The teaser for the fifth season of The Handmaid's Tale is finally out, and fans can't stop talking about it on Twitter.

The one-minute-long teaser offers a glimpse into several events set to unfold this season as June's life becomes more and more complicated.

The fifth season will premiere on Hulu on September 14, 2022.

Twitter reacts to The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 teaser

Several fans took to Twitter to discuss The Handmaid's Tale's Season 5 teaser. Many expressed excitement for the upcoming season and spoke about their love for Elisabeth Moss' character, June Osborne. Some also talked about certain scenes from the teaser, appreciating their aesthetic quality.

Here's a look at some of the reactions to the Season 5 teaser:

gillian @serenasjoy i just know that this scene is going to be iconic #HandmaidsTale i just know that this scene is going to be iconic #HandmaidsTale https://t.co/MtMb57LobQ

Apart from the trailer, Hulu's official YouTube channel also shared a brief description of the show's fifth season, which reads:

''In Season 5, June faces consequences for killing Commander Waterford while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose. The widowed Serena attempts to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead’s influence creeps into Canada. Commander Lawrence works with Aunt Lydia as he tries to reform Gilead and rise in power. June, Luke, and Moira fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah.''

Fans can expect another gripping season as June Osborne continues to deal with the numerous challenges that come her way in the show's deeply patriarchal society.

More details about The Handmaid's Tale

The Handmaid's Tale is set in a frightening dystopian future in America after the Second Civil War, wherein a fascistic government subjects its women to slavery. At the center of it all is a young woman named June Osborne, whose daughter is taken away from her.

The official synopsis of the series on Hulu reads:

''A woman forced into sexual servitude struggles to survive in a terrifying, totalitarian society.''

The show has received widespread acclaim for its writing, strong characterization, performances and atmosphere. Many critics consider it to be one of the greatest TV shows of the 21st century.

The series is based on Margaret Atwood's book of the same name, which was published in 1985. The book was also widely praised by critics for its terrifyingly realistic portrait of a dystopian society in the future. It explores several complex themes, including feminism, patriarchy, individuality and freedom, among many more.

The series stars Elizabeth Moss in the lead role of June Osborne, along with several others who are part of the supporting cast. These include:

Joseph Fiennes as Commander Fred Waterford

Alexis Bledel as Dr. Emily Malek

Yvonne Strahovski as Serena Joy Waterford

Madeline Brewer as Janine Lindo

Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia Clements

The show is created by Bruce Miller, who's known for his work on The 100, Eureka, Medium and many more.

Don't forget to watch The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 when it drops on Hulu on September 14, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far