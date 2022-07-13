Emmy Awards 2022: Why weren't The Crown, The Boys, Westworld, and The Handmaid’s Tale nominated this year?

The Emmy Awards 2022 nomination was just revealed on a virtual event a while ago by the hosts J. B. Smoove, the renowned Curb Your Enthusiasm alumni, Brooklyn Nine-Nine heartthrob Melissa Fumero, and Television Academy CEO Frank Scherma.

While most predictions about the expected shows were right, including the likes of Ted Lasso, Succession, Better Call Saul, and Abbott Elementary, fans may be wondering about some other greats that weren't part of this year's list, including the brilliant Amazon original The Boys, Emmy-favorite The Crown, Hulu's beloved The Handmaid's Tale, and the long-awaited Westworld. Though this seems outrageous, we are here to tell the fans that there is no big reason to worry.

These gems were not snubbed but were rather left out due to scheduling issues. The eligibility criteria for getting nominated for Emmy Awards 2022 mandates that the shows have to air between June 1, 2021, and May 31, 2022.

Emmy Awards 2022: Many shows were left out due to pandemic delays

One of the major reasons for these shows not being a part of this year's prestigious award ceremony is the pandemic. Needless to say, the COVID-19 situation that plagued the world for two years (and continues to do so in some ways in the present time) was the major villain behind these otherwise unnecessary delays that resulted in many shows being left out.

Some of the shows that are not eligible for nominations this year have had a great history with the Emmys previously. The Crown, for example, was a major winner in the Emmy Awards 2021, taking home big accolades like Lead Actor, Lead Actress, Supporting Actor, and Supporting Actress, among other notable honors. With ample time before the fifth season of the acclaimed drama, it is unlikely that they will take home any more golden statues this year.

Similarly, Amazon's The Boys has suddenly made a big splash around the world, becoming a pop-culture icon for its brilliant take on superhero shows. It also boasts one of the fastest-growing fandoms in the world. Sadly, Homelander wouldn't be able to laser out of this situation (even though he is stronger, smarter, and better!).

On the other hand, this provides some breathing room to newer shows that would have otherwise crumbled under the pressure of these mammoth shows. These include Showtime's brilliant thriller Yellowjackets, Netflix's phenomenon Squid Games, and Hulu's quirky sweetheart Only Muders in the Building.

The shows that have been released in a two-part format, with one part released during the schedule, are eligible for nomination. However, it would only work for the part released ahead of the mandated deadline. Shows like Better Call Saul and Stranger Things will see their first parts getting nominated for the Emmy Awards 2022.

Confirmed nominations for Emmy Awards 2022

The shows that have been confirmed for the Emmy Awards 2022 are Better Call Saul(AMC), Euphoria(HBO), Ozark(Netflix), Severance(Apple TV+), Squid Game(Netflix), Stranger Things(Netflix), Succession(HBO), and Yellowjackets(Showtime) for drama and Abbott Elementary(ABC), Barry(HBO), Curb Your Enthusiasm(HBO), Hacks(HBO), The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video), Only Murders in the Building(Hulu), Ted Lasso(Apple TV+) and What We Do in the Shadows (FX) for comedy.

The list will increase as the nomination ceremony continues. Stay tuned for updates.

