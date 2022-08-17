Dating the Delaneys full cast list: Rachel Boston, Paul Campbell and others star in Hallmark's romantic drama

Hallmark's upcoming romantic drama, Dating the Delaneys, is set to air on the network on Saturday, August 20, 2022. The film tells the fascinating story of three generations of Delaney women who are on their journey to find love. The official synopsis of the movie, according to Hallmark Channel, reads:

''Three generations of Delaney women explore the highs and lows of modern-day dating, learning that love and romance can be found at any age…and sometimes where you least expect it.''

The movie stars Rachel Boston, Paul Campbell, and many others in major roles. Without further ado, keep reading to find out more details about the cast of the film.

Hallmark's Dating the Delaneys cast list: Rachel Boston and others in pivotal roles in new romantic drama

1) Rachel Boston as Maggie Delaney

Rachel Boston plays the lead role of Maggie Delaney in Dating the Delaneys. She's a single mother who is encouraged to foray into the dating world by her daughter after they find out that her ex-husband is getting remarried.

Boston looks quite charming in the film's preview, which offers a peek into her romantic journey as she sets her foot in the modern dating world. Boston has appeared in quite a few films and shows, including The Ex List, American Dreams, It's a Disaster, and many more.

2) Paul Campbell as Michael Taylor

Actor Paul Campbell plays Maggie's love interest in the movie, Michael Taylor. Campbell looks impressive in the film's preview and shares great chemistry with Rachel Boston.

Campbell has been a part of various films and shows over the years like Battlestar Galactica, Nobody's Watching, Dirty Singles, and many more.

3) Zoe Christie as Emma

Zoe Christie plays the role of Emma in Dating the Delaneys. Not many details about her character are known at this point, but she's expected to play a pivotal supporting role. Christie is best known for her work on Honor Society, Charmed, and Grendel.

4) Karen Kruper as Barb

Actress Karen Kruper essays the character of Barb in the movie. Details about her character are being kept under wraps. Apart from Dating the Delaneys, Kruper is known for her appearances in films like Color My World With Love, Christmas Is You, and The Wedding Veil.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the movie also stars several others in crucial supporting roles, including:

Everett Andres as Gary

Riley Davis as John

Parmiss Sehat as Devon

Wyatt Cable as Will

Barry Levy as Rick

Brendon Zub as David

Khamisa Wilsher as Lily

Stewart Price as Waiter

Tara Erica Moore as Priya

Jordan Ninkovitch as George

Aaron Joseph as Alex

Casey Manderson as Steve

Jaden Rain as Zack

Annette Reilly as Jill

Adil Zaidi as Isaac

Diana Smendra as Suzy Crawford

The movie is directed by Allan Harmon from a script penned by Jennifer Barrow. Filmmaker Harmon is best known for The Christmas Calendar, and If I Had Wings, among many more popular productions.

You can watch Dating the Delaneys on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, August 20, 2022.

