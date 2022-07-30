4 Hallmark Movies & Mysteries films releasing in August 2022

Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, its sister channel, are known for their heartwarming romantic films with happy endings. As part of its annual “Fall into Love” programming event, the two channels will be releasing some original romantic film premieres throughout the month of August.

If you're somebody who wants to immerse themselves in heartfelt love stories, these upcoming releases on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will surely keep you busy. Check out this list of the films that are set to release on the network.

5 upcoming releases on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries in August

1) Unthinkably Good Things

Releasing on: August 28

Directed by Terri J. Vaughn, this is the first film from the company's Mahogany label launched in July 2021. Named after the company's well-loved line of Black greeting cards, the label will focus on telling stories of love and human connection through the lens of Black culture.

The film stars Luke Cage actor Karen Pittman, Jane the Virgin actor Joyful Drake, Legacies actor Erica Ash in key roles, along with Lance Gross, Jermaine Love, and Luca Seta.

The film tells the story of Allison, played by Pittman, who needs the love and support of her two best friends, Melina and Reesa, played by Drake and Ash respectively, after finding herself at crossroads in both her personal and professional life. Their reunion at Tuscany causes each of them to re-examine the state of their lives and relationships, and make life-changing decisions.

2) Big Sky River

Releasing on: August 7

Directed by Peter Benson, the film is based on Linda Lael Miller's novel of the same name. The film stars One Tree Hill actor Emmanuelle Vaugier and The Perfect Bride actor Kavan Smith in lead roles.

After her messy divorce, Tara Kendall (played by Vaugier), decides to take a break from her ex-husband and the city of New York, and books a summer rental in Parable, Montana, the rural town she loved as a child. She eventually becomes friends with her neighbor Sheriff Boone Taylor, played by Smith, who has just begun to recover from the pain of losing the love of his life. The film shows how these two individuals gradually strike up a romantic connection.

3) The Journey Ahead

Releasing on: August 14

Directed by Linda-Lisa Hayter, the film stars 21 Jump Street actor Holly Robinson Peete and American Horror Story actor Kaylee Bryant in the lead roles.

Robinson Peete plays Madeline, a lonely Hollywood actress who has had a string of bad luck in life. She hires a young wilderness expert, Sarah, played by Bryant, to drive her to an urgent medical appointment in New York City. Along the journey, the two women strike up a friendship and learn to face their life troubles boldly.

4) Groundswell

Releasing on: August 21

Directed by Lee Friedlander, the film is adapted from Katie Lee Biegel's debut novel of the same name. The film stars Mean Girls actor Lacey Chabert, Ektor Rivera, and Katie Lee Biegel.

Chabert plays Emma, a chef from Atlanta who travels to Hawaii after a personal and professional setback. There she bumps into Ben, a handsome, reclusive surf instructor played by Rivera, who teaches her surfing in order to regain her footing in life.

Don't forget to watch these romcoms premiering on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries in August.

