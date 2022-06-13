What time will 'Legacies' Season 4 Episode 20 (finale) air on The CW? Klaus' appearance and more expected

The Vampire Diaries universe is finally coming to a close with the finale of Legacies right around the corner. The show, which is a spin-off of The Originals, which, in turn, is a spin-off of The Vampire Diaries, is all set to deliver closure to its fans with the upcoming final episode. The drama series, which premiered in 2018, has run for four seasons and will conclude on June 16, 2022.

Created by Julie Plec, the show follows Hope Mikaelson, daughter of Klaus and Hayley, who attends the Salvatore Boarding School for the Young and Gifted. It stars Danielle Rose Russell, Aria Shahghasemi, Kaylee Bryant, Matt Davis, Jenny Boyd, and more.

When and where to watch Legacies Season 4, Episode 20?

The final episode of the fourth season, titled Just Don't Be A Stranger, Okay?, will air on The CW on June 16, 2022 at 9/8c. As fans prepare to bid goodbye to their beloved series and fandom, they can stream all of the show's previous episodes and seasons on Amazon Prime Video as well.

What to expect from Legacies Season 4 finale?

As the series prepares to wrap up, there is a big responsibility to provide an ending best suited to wrapping up The Vampire Diaries universe for good. The journey that began in 2009 is finally coming to an end and fans would certainly like a satisfying closure.

The teaser for the finale does indicate that the final episode will deal with the aftermath of Hope and Lizzie's battle with Ken. The students are left processing the events and wondering what the future has in store for them, especially for Ethan. Landon is already destined for a future in Limbo and the teaser shows Ethan in Limbo as well, alongside Landon.

The synopsis for the episode released by The CW reads:

"Hope, Lizzie, MG, Kaleb, Jed, Cleo, and Alaric reflect on recent events and what comes next for each of them. Hope and Lizzie each find solace from unexpected yet welcome sources."

Klaus will make an appearance in Legacies finale

For a long time, there had been speculations about Klaus Mikaelson making an appearance in the finale. While fans were bubbling with excitement, they were forced to tone down their expectations lest the rumor be just a rumor. However, to everyone's delight, Joseph Morgan confirmed via Instagram that there will indeed be a Klaus appearance in the final episode.

Morgan appeared live on Instagram and answered the looming question around his character's appearance by saying, "You are going to see Klaus again in the final-ever episode of Legacies. Just for a fleeting moment. That’s it, you heard it here first."

He also went on to reveal that a very secret and clandestine scene was recorded and that this appearance will be about what Klaus owes to his daughter. Apparently, it will be about family and the relationship between a father and his daughter.

Morgan once again took to Instagram to share a video filmed before he shot for the finale, with the caption: "Your support means the world to me. I hope you know that."

Legacies will not be renewed for a fifth season

For fans hotly anticipating the season 4 finale, there's some upsetting news. There will not be a fifth season as the series was cancelled by the network in May 2022 and it was announced that the fourth season would be the final one. While some supported the decision stating that the show had it coming, others felt that this wasn't the right time to axe the show.

Don't forget to tune into Legacies Season 4 finale on June 16, 2022 at 9/8c on The CW.

