What time will In The Dark Season 4 premiere on The CW? Release date, plot, cast and more details explored

The CW drama In The Dark is set to enter its fourth season on June 6. The series is written by Corinne Kingsbury and directed by Michael Showalter. Producers of the series include CBS Studios, Warner Bros. TV, and Ben Stiller's Red Hour Films.

The plot follows Murphy Mason, a blind woman in her 20s. Over the seasons, she transformed from a lazy and unhappy receptionist to a vigilante detective and drug front proprietor. Season 4 picks up with Murphy having to survive in jail while her friends try to find the money for her bail.

Unfortunately, season 4 will be the final one in the series. After being in a bubble for some time, the show was boosted by streaming. However, the network decided to end it with a fourth season.

When will In The Dark season 4 release and where can you watch it?

In The Dark season 4 will premiere on Monday, June 6, 2022 on the CW. The season will have 13 episodes and will be the final one of the series. The episodes will also be available on Netflix a week after they air on the network.

The first season was released in April 2019, with the second one coming in April 2020. The third season arrived in June 2021 and ended on October 6.

Who will appear in In The Dark season 4?

Many familiar faces will return for season 4. Viewers will see Perry Mattfeld as Murphy Mason, Brooke Markham as Jess Damon, Casey Deidrick as Max Parish, Keston John as Darnell James, Morgan Krantz as Felix Bell and many more.

In The Dark season 4: Trailer, plot, and the story so far

The trailer for season 4 was released on May 9, 2022. It previewed Murphy trying to survive being in jail while her friends attempt to come up with the money required to bail her out. One can expect Murphy's character to transform further and hopefully, the show will conclude with a finale that will provide appropriate closure for the fans.

Season 3 saw Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) and her friends (Brooke Markham, Morgan Krantz), as well as her ex-boyfriend (Casey Deidrick), on the run for murder. They were not only being chased by the authorities but also by Josiah (Maurice Compte), a drug kingpin.

Meanwhile, federal agent Josh Wallace (Theodore Bhat), who had a short-lived relationship with Murphy, teams up with Chicago PD officer Gene Clemens (Matt Murray) to put her and her friends away forever.

Is In The Dark getting cancelled after season 4?

Unfortunately for fans, the news is true. The upcoming season will be the final one of the series. Despite receiving a significant boost via streaming, the network still decided to end the show with a final fourth season.

The drama series premiered in April 2019 after the CW. Its third season concluded on October 6, 2021 while the fourth one was announced in February 2022. However, with viewership dropping with each season, the series will not be renewed for a fifth one.

Catch the fourth season of In The Dark on the CW on Monday, June 6, 2022 at 9/8c.

