What's coming to The CW in June 2022? 4 shows to look forward to

The month of June 2022 will see The CW release some of the most awaited titles on the network, as some of them premiere for their final seasons. Gear up for a memorable summer as there will be no shortage of excitement and action once these shows announce their arrival. We have listed four The CW shows, slated to premiere this June, that you should watch out for.

The CW will release Rosewell, New Mexico and 3 more amazing shows this June

1) Roswell, New Mexico

Season 4 of Roswell, New Mexico premieres June 6, 2022 (Image via CW)

Roswell, New Mexico is a sci-fi drama series based on the book Roswell High by Melinda Metz.

Liz Ortecho returns to her hometown of Roswell after a decade to care for her ailing father. She meets her high-school crush Max Evans, now a deputy sheriff, and sparks fly as they grow close to each other.

Story continues below ad

However, she soon finds out that he is an alien with supernatural abilities. She decides to protect his secret, against the backdrop of politics driven by fear and hatred and a government conspiracy. The final season premieres on The CW on June 6, 2022 at 8 pm ET.

2) In the Dark

In the Dark Season 4 premieres on June 6 (Image via CW)

Story continues below ad

In the Dark is an American crime drama series that debuted on The CW in 2019. It revolves around a 22-year-old blind woman named Murphy, whose only companions in life are her best friend Jess, a young drug dealer named Tyson, her guide dog Pretzel and lots of alcohol.

A still from In the Dark (Image via CW)

Murphy has a very contemptuous outlook towards life and she spends her days in a drunken daze, dabbling in casual relationships sometimes. However, the little equilibrium left in her life is lost when she seemingly finds the body of a lifeless Tyson. After a police investigation turns up nothing, she takes it upon herself to get to the bottom of the incident and figure out the truth behind her friend's death.

Story continues below ad

The upcoming fourth season is set to be the final installment of the series. The season premieres on The CW on June 6, 2022 at 9 pm ET.

3) Wellington Paranormal

Season 3 of Wellington Paranormal premieres on The CW on 22 June, 2022 (Image via TVNZ 2)

Story continues below ad

Wellington Paranormal is a mockumentary horror comedy, a spinoff to the 2019 American series What We Do in the Shadows.

Uniformed members of the New Zealand police Officer Minogue and O'Leary are stationed in Wellington where they lead a relatively uneventful life. However, their days of bliss are interrupted when they meet a girl who is seemingly possessed by a paranormal force. Sergeant Maaka and the two officers create a secret team of paranormal investigators to tackle such phenomena.

Story continues below ad

Officer Minogue demonstrates how a body was found (Image via TVNZ 2)

The third season of the series premieres on The CW on June 22, 2022 at 9 pm ET.

4) Legacies

Legacies series finale airs on June 16, 2022 (Image via CW)

Story continues below ad

Legacies is a fantasy drama spinoff to The Originals and The Vampire Diaries. It revolves around Hope Mikaelson, daughter of Klaus Mikaelson who was the Original Hybrid. Hope is enrolled in The Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted, where she is learning to nurture her powers while maintaining restraint on her impulses.

The series follows Hope as she battles her inner demons as well as the dangers that threaten their town of Mystic Falls. Legacies is coming to an end since it was cancelled by the network, and the final season is set to air on June 16, 2022 at 9 pm ET.

Story continues below ad

There are still more releases slated for June on The CW. Some more notable series that are set to air their season finales this month are Charmed, Kung Fu, Walker, Superman and Lois and The Flash.

The month of June is set to be eventful. Don't forget to tune in for the premiere of your favourite show!

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far