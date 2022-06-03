What time will Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 episode 1 air on The CW? Details explored

The CW's recently cancelled sci-fi show Roswell, New Mexico will air its fourth and final season on the network on June 6, 2022. After being renewed for a fourth season in February 2021, the network announced last month that there will be no more seasons of the show after the fourth instalment.

The series was released in January 2019 to mixed-to-positive reviews from critics. Continue reading to learn more about the release time of Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 1, as well as the plot, actors, and other details.

More about Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 episode 1

The first episode of Roswell, New Mexico season 4 will premiere on The CW on June 6, 2022, at 8.00 PM ET. The second episode will be out a week later: the season consists of a total of 13 episodes. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release as they wonder what fate has in store for Max and Liz. They can expect a lot of questions to be answered this season as the showrunners look to tie up all ends to craft a memorable finale that lives up to viewers' expectations.

Story continues below ad

The series is based on the noted book series Roswell High by Melinda Metz and is a reboot of the 1999 sci-fi show Roswell. It centers around protagonist Liz Ortecho, daughter of undocumented immigrants, who reunites with her teenage love but finds out several disturbing truths about him that changes her life. The official synopsis of the show reads:

''After reluctantly returning to her tourist-trap hometown of Roswell, New Mexico, the daughter of undocumented immigrants discovers a shocking truth about her teenage crush who is now a police officer: he's an alien who has kept his unearthly abilities hidden his entire life. She protects his secret as the two reconnect and begin to investigate his origins, but when a violent attack and long-standing government cover-up point to a greater alien presence on Earth, the politics of fear and hatred threaten to expose him and destroy their deepening romance.''

Story continues below ad

The show received mixed-to-positive reviews from critics for its thematic ambitions and storyline but was criticized for its inability to stand out as a reboot. The performances by the cast also received critical acclaim.

Earlier, The CW cancelled a number of shows, including Roswell, New Mexico, In The Dark, 4400, Legacies, Naomi, Charmed, and Dynasty.

Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 cast

Roswell, New Mexico stars a number of talented actors in the cast, all of whom received critical acclaim for their performances. Take a look at the cast of the show:

Story continues below ad

Jeanine Mason as Liz Ortecho

Nathan Dean Parsons as Max Evans

Michael Vlamis as Michael Guerin

Lily Cowles as Isobel Evans

Tyler Blackburn as Alex Manes

The show is created by Carina Adly Mackenzie and involves several directors, including Julie Plec, Tim Andrew, Jeffrey Hunt, Paul Wesley, among many others.

You can watch Roswell, New Mexico on The CW on June 6, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far