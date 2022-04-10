The CW Summer 2022 schedule: Roswell, New Mexico, and four other series return with new seasons

CW's Summer 2022 lineup is jam-packed with interplanetary romances and murder mysteries. Some of the highly-awaited shows are returning with new seasons in a few weeks, and viewers could not be more excited.

It will all kick off on June 2 (9/8c) with the Season 4 premiere of the Canadian investigative procedural Coroner, followed by the fourth season of Roswell, New Mexico (8 pm), and In the Dark on June 6 (9 pm).

The third season of Wellington Paranormal, a spin-off of What We Do in the Shadows, will premiere with continuous episodes on June 22 (9 pm). Lastly, the second season of Devils will premiere on June 30 (8 pm).

CW's 2022 summer schedule returns with new seasons of Coroner and other shows

Season 4 of Coroner, a Canadian investigative procedural mystery drama starring Serinda Swan, will premiere on Thursday, June 2, at 9 pm. Interestingly, season 4 of the show finished airing in Canada this week.

The show is based on M.R. Hall's best-selling book series about a newly widowed coroner Jenny Cooper, who examines strange, mysterious, or abrupt deaths in Toronto. She explores the city's diversity, solving crimes with the assistance of her colleagues.

Roswell, New Mexico, a sci-fi drama, is also returning for a fourth season on Monday, June 6 at 8 pm. The show's narrative is set in the town of Roswell, where aliens harboring otherworldly talents dwell in secret amongst humans. However, when a violent incident indicates a larger outer space existence, fear, hatred, and politics endanger their existence and threaten to expose them.

On the same day, the crime mystery In the Dark will premiere its fourth season at 9 pm.

The mockumentary comedy horror television series Wellington Paranormal, starring Mike Minogue and Karen O'Leary, will resume its third season on Wednesday, June 22, with continuous episodes at 9 pm. The show follows a team of New Zealand police detectives as they investigate demonic possession, haunted properties, and blood bank thefts.

Season 2 of the international finance conspiracy thriller Devils will finally premiere on Thursday, June 30 at 8 pm. The show will depict a story about a global financial conspiracy uncovered by a group of investment bankers.

More CW shows are returning this summer

The 2022 summer lineup also includes the docuseries Mysteries Decoded, returning with its second season on Wednesday, July 6 at 8 pm. The show, which debuted in 2019, is an investigative documentary series that dives into some of America's long-lingering unsolved mysteries, be it Area 51 or the Salem witch trials. It examines newly uncovered evidence and employs high-tech techniques in each case.

