Dynasty Season 5 Episode 8: When will it air, plot, and more about The CW show

Created by Josh Schwartz, CW's Dynasty, a family drama about the elite, has returned for its fifth installment. Based on the 1980s prime-time soap opera of the same name, the series has gained quite a bit of reputation and is now in its fifth season, which is going quite well too.

Dynasty follows the story of the Carringtons and the Colbys, two of America's wealthiest families, who are competing for control and are at loggerheads with each other.

Here is everything to know about the series' upcoming episode, set to air on Friday, April 15.

What can be expected from the upcoming episode of the family drama?

Dynasty season 5 episode 7 left off at Blake calling a family meeting for some business. While Fallon may have bought back one of her old companies, she has made an old enemy furious in the process, who might be coming at her now. Jeff and Fallon planned to buy back Morrell Green Energy, but it turned out the CEO is not who they think is and is actually someone from their college days.

Season 5 episode 8 is titled The Only Thing That Counts Is Winning, and viewers can expect to see Fallon go to great lengths to ensure that she gets her desired result at the Peachtree Stakes.

As she gears up for the Peachtree Stakes horse race, she comes up with a brilliant plan that will help her win. Meanwhile, Dominique wants Jeff to help promote her new accessory line at the Peachtree Stakes and Blake will offer Amanda help. The episode is also expected to see Adam cause problems in Alexis’ relationship, and Culhane pursue a new love interest, much to Kirby’s dismay. Meanwhile, Sam learns some really heartbreaking news.

The upcoming episode promises to be packed with more drama and disarray and is sure to be entertaining for fans.

When will Dynasty Season 5 Episode 8 air?

Dynasty @cw_dynasty In this family, always watch your six. A new #Dynasty airs tonight at 9/8c. Stream free tomorrow only on The CW! In this family, always watch your six. A new #Dynasty airs tonight at 9/8c. Stream free tomorrow only on The CW! https://t.co/6AKpyQ6xQj

The fifth season of Dynasty premiered way back on December 20, 2021, and was then rescheduled for Friday, March 11, 2022. The show recently premiered its seventh episode on CW and fans are eagerly waiting for the the eighth episode of the series.

Since it is an exclusively online TV series, it will not be premiering offline. The series will air its fifth episode on April 15, 2022, 9:00 pm EST on the CW Network. For fans who are without cable TV, the episode will be available to stream online on other OTT platforms such as Amazon Prime Video. To watch the show on Prime Video, viewers will be required to hold a subscription to the viewing platform.

Catch the family drama with its new episode this April 15, 2022.

