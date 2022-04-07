What time will Dynasty Season 5 Episode 7 air? Release date, plot, and more about The CW show

Dynasty, CW's family drama about the elite, has returned for its fifth season. The television series was created by Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, and Sallie Patrick, based on the 1980s prime-time soap opera of the same name. It has enjoyed tremendous success, and fans are hyped about what will unfold in the new season.

The story follows the Carringtons and the Colbys, two of America's wealthiest families, as they compete for control over their fortunes and their children. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of Dynasty on the CW.

When will the seventh episode of Dynasty Season 5 air on CW? What can you expect?

The seventh episode of the Season 5 series is titled 'A Real Actress Could Do It,' and it will air on Friday, April 8, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. PDT.

As per Cine Dope, we know that there is going to be a lot of Carrington family drama in Dynasty Season 5 Episode 7. There is a lot of speculation as to whether Cristal will be able to escape her rope ties and if Blake will be able to recognize his true wife and figure out what is going on.

Patty will most probably be enraged at Fallon for evicting her from her father's home and buying out her business. She will have to make a plan if she wants to retaliate against Fallon. We just have to wait and watch how the episode unfolds.

What happened in last weeks' episode of Season 5? Recap

In last week's episode, Fallon returned to work and was quite impressed with Jeff's ability to hold down the fort while she was away. He made another pitch to turn Fallon Unlimited green and reduce the company's carbon footprint. Fallon and Jeff were astounded to learn that their old classmate, Patty, was the CEO of Morell Green. Additionally, Fallon learned that Morell's solar energy efforts were a ruse and decided to use the information to her advantage.

Sam went into hiding to avoid the man claiming to be his father, Daniel, until the results of the DNA test came out. The DNA test came back positive, much to Sam's surprise, and he decided to try and build a positive relationship with Daniel.

Rita continued to nudge Blake to hand over Flores to Beto, but Blake assured her that he had everything under control. Just was Rita was about to sedate Blake with an espresso martini, Blake informed her that he would be drawing up new documents to transfer Flores to Beto.

Dynasty Season 5 Episode 7 will air on Friday, April 8, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. PDT.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee