5 epic Fallon Carrington moments ahead of Dynasty's return on CW

Dynasty's Fallon Carrington is the primary figure in the show's remake, and is portrayed by Elizabeth Gillies. Her character is both easy to love and loathe. As the daughter of millionaire Blake Carrington, she shares her father's spitefulness and financial skills. However, Fallon is a softie at heart when it concerns her romances.

Fallon Carrington is ready to dive back into her old life when the reboot's fifth season premieres its third episode on Friday, March 11. Although this may seem like a proper arrival, the first two episodes of Dynasty's fifth season were previously broadcast on the CW as a Christmas special.

Fallon's competitiveness ensures that she is always capable of winning a debate. Whether it's a member of her family, a boyfriend, or a random stranger, she will not fail to express herself effectively when the occasion comes. Here are some of her most memorable moments from the CW show.

Fallon Carrington's most ruthless moments throughout CW's Dynasty

1) Fallon, Liam, and his child

Fallon Carrington is unhappy with the unexpected twist when Liam's former girlfriend comes up with a child and labels him as the father. She asks Liam to choose between forgetting about the kid or keeping him whilst staying with her.

Both of these alternatives exclude the boy's mother from the frame. Fallon speaks to Blake to inform him of her plans in Season 3's opening episode titled Guilt Trip To Alaska. However, Fallon's habit of insulting the same individual she is soliciting assistance from is one of her iconic traits.

She reminds Blake that he is adept at keeping children apart from their moms since he kept Fallon and her siblings away from Alexis.

2) Fallon comments on Blake's party for Adam

Adam Carrington, Fallon's long-lost brother (Image via Mahmoud Helal/YouTube)

Adam was thrilled when Blake planned a feast to commemorate his accomplishment. Furthermore, the former stated,

"I can't believe dad would do all this just for me."

Fallon quickly deflates the joy by informing Adam that while he wasn't present, Blake hosted a party for the family dog that was much superior to the current one. It's hardly a pleasant thing for a sister to say to a brother.

She says,

"Oh, calm down. Last year we threw a party for the dog, and it was better."

Blake never misses an opportunity to roast her long-lost, beloved brother. For that reason, the two share the perfect and most relevant brother-sister relationship.

3) Kirby betrays Fallon Carrington

Kirby and Fallon as BFFs in CW's Dynasty (Image via Mahmoud Helal/YouTube)

Kirby acquired Femperial from Fallon for $1 in the Season 2 final episode as part of a strategy she devised with the latter to ruin Blake. However, in the process, she outsmarted Fallon and declined to return her ownership of the firm. The latter was angered by the treachery.

Kirby's decision to flip on Fallon was unexpected. The betrayal makes total sense, considering their on-and-off friendship as well as Fallon's disregard for Kirby's brilliance.

She approaches Kirby on the Season 3 pilot episode and expresses her thoughts. Fallon makes it known to Kirby that her business knowledge is lacking and that she has no prospect of successfully operating the firm, stating:

"You have about as much of a chance of successfully running that company as I do successfully running a marathon in heels."

4) Fallon Carrington breaks up with Liam Ridely

Fallon Carrington and Liam Ridely (Image via @NetflixLifee/Twitter)

Whenever Fallon ends a relationship, she makes a huge deal out of it. Her romance with novelist Liam Ridely, who goes by the pen name Johnny Southside, has always been a rocky ride for both the characters. The determined Fallon is convinced that she has had enough of him for the time being.

She informs him of her decision to move on with her life and therefore, does not wish for him to be a part of it. Fallon then proceeds to mock him by claiming that the latter part of his pseudonym sounds like the name of an adult-film star.

5) Cristal and Fallon's plot to ruin Adam's name

Cristal and Fallon in Dynasty (Image via Riloe/YouTube)

Blake and Alexis Carrington's long-lost eldest son, Adam Carrington, is just as manipulative and crafty as his parents. His initial ambition is to take Carrington's surname and become Blake's devoted son.

Due to his medical expertise, manipulating tendencies, and artistically twisted mindset, Adam is by far the most deadly figure in the series.

Fallon and Adam have never gotten along well, and whenever an opportunity arises, she gets the better of her obnoxious brother. Fallon and Cristal plotted to make Adam seem terrible in the eyes of Blake in one instance, considering he was overly fascinated with his father.

Cristal was unsure whether their strategy would succeed. However, Fallon reassures her by stating a certain instance, saying,

"Adam isn't exactly subtle when he's upset. I mean, he usually snaps in the craziest way possible like putting my face on my mother."

After being denied a prominent spot in her father's company, Fallon launched her own business. Nonetheless, these few Fallon Carrington moments are a must-watch for fans.

With Fallon Carrington, there is never a boring moment. She has a built-in supply of witty comments, the majority of which are structured as digs. Anyone who upsets Fallon is sure to have their pride destroyed by the ruthless entrepreneur.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul