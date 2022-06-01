Top 5 shows that are ending in June 2022

The month of June 2022 is set to receive several new seasons and releases across different platforms such as Netflix, Hallmark, and Amazon Prime. But several fan-favorite shows are also coming to an end this month. Let's take a look at them before bidding them goodbye.

5 Shows ending in June

1) Peaky Blinders

Final Season Release date: June 10, 2020

Where to watch: Netflix

The show premiered on the BBC on September 12, 2013, and has run for five seasons, with the sixth season announced as its final season, followed by a spin-off film.

Peaky Blinders is set in the early 1900s, months after the first World War, in Birmingham, England. It revolves around the exploits of an infamous gang calling themselves the Peaky Blinders, under the leadership of Thomas Shelby, patriarch of the Shelby family.

A still from Peaky Blinders (Image via Netflix)

Having served in the war, he is disillusioned with the world. With a hunger for power and respect, he wishes to rise up on the social ladder and does so with the help of his family and his gang.

2) Legacies

Finale Release date: June 16, 2022

Where to watch: The CW and Amazon Prime

Legacies is a spin-off of The Originals and hence closely related to The Vampire Diaries. The fantasy drama premiered on October 25, 2018, and has completed three seasons, with the ongoing fourth season as its last, after being canceled.

A still from Legacies (Image via CW)

Legacies continue after the timeline of The Vampire Diaries and The Originals. Hope Mikaelson, the series's protagonist, comes from a line of uber-powerful vampires, werewolves, and witches. She is in The Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted to learn to nurture her powers control her impulses, come of age and become her best self.

3) Love, Victor

A Hulu original, Love, Victor (Image via Hulu)

Final Season Release Date: June 15, 2022

Where to watch: Hulu and Disney+

The show has already aired two seasons, with the following third season as the final one.

A still from Love, Victor (Image via Hulu)

Love, Victor, is a romantic teen drama revolving around a closeted gay teenager, Victor Salazar, set in the world of the 2018 film Love, Simon. The story takes us on a journey with the protagonist as he navigates through high school while discovering himself, his sexuality, new relationships, and the challenges he faces at home.

When everything becomes too hard to bear, he reaches out to Simon for solace.

4) In the Dark

The final season of In the Dark airs on June 6, 2022 (Image via CW)

Final Season Release Date: June 6, 2022

Where to watch: The CW and Netflix

In the Dark is a crime drama that revolves around Murphy, a blind woman in her 20s navigating the hardships of life through a daze of drunkenness. Her companions include her best friend, Jess, her guide dog, Pretzel, and a teenage drug dealer, Jason.

A still from In the Dark (Image via CW)

The little sense of equilibrium in her life is lost when one night, she stumbles across what she believes to be Jason's lifeless body while out on a walk. When the police investigation turns futile, she takes it into her own hands to figure out the truth of her friend's death.

The fourth season has been announced to be the last of the series.

5) Motherland: Fort Salem

Motherland: Fort Salem poster (Image via Freeform)

Final Season Release Date: June 21, 2022

Where to watch: Freeform and Hulu

The supernatural drama revolves around three witches, Raelle Collar, Abigail Bellweather, and Tally Craven, integrated into the US Army. They train their supernatural powers for combat on the front lines and fighting terrorists that threaten their peace.

A still from Motherland: Fort Salem (Image via Freeform)

Motherlands: Fort Salem has completed two seasons and is set to premiere its third and final season.

