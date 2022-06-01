What movies will come to Hallmark in June 2022? 5 releases to look forward to

With the spirit of summer already in the air, Hallmark Channel is ready to bless us with a series of movies as part of this year's "Summer Nights" event. A number of romantic comedies, set in exotic destinations like the Caribbean, France, and Hawaii, will surely make the month of June extra special for the audience. We have the listed five upcoming Hallmark releases you may look forward to.

Hidden Gems, Caribbean Summer and 3 more upcoming movies on Hallmark in June 2022

1) Hidden Gems

Release date: Saturday, June 4, 2022, 8 pm E.T.

Cast: Hunter King as Addie, Beau Mirchoff as Jack

About: Addie is visiting Hawaii for her sister's wedding, where she is the maid of honor. While participating in paddleboard yoga, she falls into the water and loses her ring which was a family heirloom passed down by her grandmother. Addie hires local dive instructor Jack to help find her ring.

Beau Mirchoff and Hunter King in Hidden Gems (Image via Hallmark)

After some initial tension, the two come to an agreement and Jacks serves as her personal guide around the island's hidden gems. As Addie is reminded of her love for the sea, the bond between them strengthens.

2) Caribbean Summer

Heather Hemmens and Ser'Darius Blain in Caribbean Nights (Image via Hallmark)

Release date: Saturday, June 11, 2022, 8 pm E.T.

Cast: Heather Hemmens as Jade, Ser'Darius Blain as Ford

About: Jade is a news producer who is forced to take a vacation to get away from work after an embarrassing incident during a live broadcast. She goes to Belize in the Caribbean, but faces further complications when she falls victim to a rental scam. She befriends the actual owner of the establishment, Ford, in a chance encounter.

A still from Caribbean Summer (Image via Hallmark)

What ensues is a mix of fun and romance followed by a twist when Jade finds out Ford's truth. It throws her into a conflict, as she tries to decide between the career-changing scoop and her love for her host.

3) Moriah's Lighthouse

Luke Macfarlane and Rachelle Lefevre in Moriah's Lighthouse (Image via Hallmark)

Release date: Saturday, June 18, 2022, 8 pm E.T.

Cast: Moriah Lefevre as Moriah, Luke Macfarlane as Ben

About: The movie is based on the book of the same name from the series Love's Journey on Manitoulin Island by author Serena B. Miller. Moriah Robertson is the owner of a Canadian fishing lodge in a French seaside town. She has a knack for fixing things, and dreams of buying a local derelict lighthouse by the shore one day so she can restore it.

A still from Moriah's Lighthouse (Image via Hallmark)

The lighthouse had sheltered five generations of the Robertsons and held great sentimental value to her. When she meets Ben, a master stonemason who rented one of her cabins for the summer, it feels like fate. Ben has the rare skills needed to restore the lighthouse, but how much of it is really fate?

4) Two Tickets to Paradise

Release date: Saturday, June 25, 2022, 8 pm E.T.

Cast: Ashley Williams as Hannah, Ryan Paevey as Josh

About: Hannah and Josh have just been stood up on the day of their respective weddings and are devastated. They meet each other in a chance encounter at the park and bond over their common misery. Sharing their woes gives them the mental support they need to go on their pre-planned honeymoon trips alone. At the airport, they meet again to realise that they are on their way to the same resort in Hawaii.

Hannah and Josh participate in a fun event in Hawaii (Image via Hallmark)

As they continue to cross paths in the tropical paradise, they finally give in to the forces of destiny and decide to enjoy the vacation together.

5) Color My World with Love

Release date: Sunday, June 12, 2022, 9 pm E.T.

Cast: Lily D. Moore as Kendall, Erica Durance as Emma, Ben Ayres as Nic, David DeSanctis as Brad

About: The movie revolves around Kendall, a 22-year-old artist with Down Syndrome who lives with her mother Emma and grandmother Bev. Emma has protected her daughter all her life and is visibly concerned when Kendall meets and falls in love with Brad, who also has Down Syndrome.

David DeSanctis and Lily D. Moore in Colour My World with Love. (Image via Hallmark)

Their relationship quickly gets serious while Emma feels uncomfortable letting go of her daughter unsupervised. Nic, Brad's family friend, helps Emma realise that Kendall deserves to live an independent life and that she should have faith in the couple.

All these movies are slated to be released over the month of June 2022. To enjoy one of these new titles, you can visit the platform Hallmark Movies Now every weekend of June at 8 pm E.T.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far