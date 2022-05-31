U-KISS’s Hoon and former Girl’s Day member Hwang Ji-seon reveal pictures of their wedding day

U-KISS member Hoon and former Girl’s Day member Hwang Ji Seon had announced their wedding early in May. On Monday, the couple released pictures from their wedding ceremony and wedding shoot pictures. The two look extremely happy in the stills, and fans are cheering on their favorite idols.

The pictures were released by Happy Married Company, which is the official wedding consultant for Hoon and Hwang Ji-seon’s wedding. Along with the photos, they also shared a comment, stating,

“Hoon and Hwang Ji Seon held a private wedding in Seoul in the afternoon of May 29.“

U-KISS’s Hoon and former Girl’s Day member Hwang Ji-seon's wedding hosted by Seohyun

The intimate wedding affair of the K-pop idols, which was held in Seoul on May 29 in the afternoon, was hosted by U-KISS member Soohyun. He was also joined by fellow member Kiseop, and the two of them sang a beautiful congratulatory song. There was laughter, and the mood at the wedding seemed to be that of merriment. The photos captured the general mood of the guests and the couple who tied the knot.

In addition to Kiseop and Soohyun, there were other congratulatory performances at the wedding. They were performed by 2F’s Shin Yong-jae and Kim Won-joo and Geeks’ Louie and his wife U Sung-eun.

His agency announced Hoon’s wedding on May 6. The artist also shared a handwritten letter on social media with his fans addressing the happy news. In the announcement, the agency said,

“Hello. This is Tango Music. We are announcing news related to our agency artist, U-KISS’s Hoon, getting married. After meeting in a past project, Hoon and Hwang Ji Seon have promised forever after a long period of dating.”

Announcing the date of the U-KISS member and his girlfriend, Hwang Ji-yeon, the statement further added,

“The two will hold their wedding somewhere in Seoul on May 29 and tie the knot. They plan to proceed privately with the wedding, with only their parents and close acquaintances. As they embark on a special life start following this precious decision, we ask that you give warm encouragement and blessings for their future.”

In the personal letter written by Hoon, it was stated,

“I’ve mustered the courage to write this because there’s news that I want to personally share with fans. After pondering for a long time how to share this, although I feel nervous, I will try to write letter by letter."

Hoon with Hwang Ji-yeon (Image via Happy Married Company)

The U-KISS member also added,

"By sharing this news, more than anything, I worry that my fans who cherish me more than anyone might feel upset. Since my fans’ love and support is the biggest reason why I’m able to be here today, I feel that much more careful.”

Hoon tried to explain the sudden news of his wedding to his fans without hurting any of their feelings. In this vein, the U-KISS member wrote,

“I think it’s right that I share life’s important decisions with fans. While you must have been surprised at this sudden news, this is a road I’ve decided on after a lot of consideration, so with the belief that you will send support and blessings, I’m getting up the courage to say this. To be honest, I have a girlfriend I’m dating. I want to introduce her for the first time through this letter.”

The U-KISS member then went on to introduce Hwang Ji-seon as his girlfriend. He also said that he promised her a forever and also stressed that she was someone who respected his work, loved his fans, cherished him, and also helped him.

He also expressed that he would show his fans a better image and would not give up on U-KISS.

