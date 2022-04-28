Hallmark's May 2022 releases: 5 movies scheduled for premiere

Even though Hallmark Channel's Spring Into Love movie block is still in its early stages, the network has already announced several brand new films set to premiere in May!

During May, Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will premiere five original films starring Cindy Busby, Natalie Hall, Andrea Brooks of When Calls the Heart, Aimee Teegarden, and Torrey DeVitto. The new movies will air on the network from Saturday, May 7, through Sunday, May 22.

5 scheduled releases of Hallmark, you must watch

5) Warming Up To You

Warming Up To You follows Kate Wolfe, a fitness instructor who relocates to her best friend's healing retreat from Los Angeles. The studio assigned A-list actor Rick Steele to train with her for his upcoming feature picture, much to her astonishment.

Not only do the two break down physical barriers, but they also break down personal barriers and form an unexpected bond, which is jeopardized when Rick's co-star is also ordered to train with Kate.

Cindy Busby and Christopher Russell, who previously featured together in Love in the Forecast and Chasing Waterfalls, will star in the film. The show premieres on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, May 7 at 8 p.m.

4) Romance To The Rescue

Kyra tries to impress a work crush with her non-existent agility-trained dog in Romance to the Rescue. While he appears enthusiastic about Kyra entering her dog in the store's forthcoming agility competition, she needs to get the dog competition ready.

Kyra may be able to pull it off with the help of Mark, the head of the dog rescue, and learn some valuable lessons along the way. Andrea Brooks and Marcus Rosner star in the film, which premieres on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, May 21 at 8 p.m.

3) Rip In Time

It's a love story set in the past!

Sarah, an organic farmer, meets a man named Rip Van Winkle Jr., who claims to be from 1787, in Rip in Time. Soon after, she experiences old-fashioned romantic sentiments that may be as bizarre as his story.

The Hallmark romance will premiere on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on Sunday, May 22 at 9 p.m.

2) Heart of the Matter

According to the Hallmark synopsis, Andie Hodges (Teegarden) is a successful young cardiologist. Andie is devoted to the patients she cares for. She also takes satisfaction in providing them with the most excellent possible care.

However, Andie is disturbed by the loss of Henry (Massey), a young patient with an intellectual impairment who died in an accident, and she begins to doubt her skills as a doctor. Furthermore, while mourning this loss, she is further depressed by encountering Henry's enraged mother, Gladys (O'Grady). Andie's professional future is further questioned as a result of this.

Andie begins to rethink her loving connection with Patrick (Zachar), who has been sympathetic and supportive of her, as a malpractice lawsuit looms and potential punishments from the medical review board loom. But, as Andie and Gladys learn to forgive and accept their losses, they discover that acceptance leads to optimism.

The film stars Aimee Teegarden and Gail O'Grady and will premiere on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on Sunday, May 15 at 9 p.m.

1) Road Trip Romance

The following is a synopsis of the entertaining new film: A series of tragic incidents continue to delay a young woman's journey to her sister's wedding, which she is compelled to take with the gentleman who was her high school adversary.

Road Trip Romance, starring Natalie Hall and Corey Sevier, premieres on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, May 14 at 8 p.m.

Edited by Suchitra