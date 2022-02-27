Stalked by a Prince cast list: Natalie Hall and others in Lifetime’s thriller movie

Lifetime is set to bring yet another thriller flick, Stalked by a Prince, this weekend. It revolves around a publicist who falls head-over-heels for a British Prince without knowing much about his family background.

At first, Alyssa Banks enjoys her wine-and-dine moments with Prince Jack. But she later finds herself trapped in his family’s estate. The official synopsis of Stalked by a Prince reads:

“Publicist Alyssa Banks thinks she’s woken up in a fairy tale when she meets Jack, a British Prince. At first, everything seems to be going great–Jack wines and dines Alyssa, taking her to extravagant meals, on romantic helicopter rides over Los Angeles, and whisking her away to Europe on a private jet.”

It continues:

“But Alyssa’s dream quickly turns into a nightmare when the volatile Prince refuses to let Alyssa leave his family’s luxurious estate in the English countryside. As Alyssa desperately tries to escape, she soon finds a way to turn the tables on her not-so-perfect Prince.”

Natalie Hall and Jonathan Keltz star in Lifetime thriller

The synopsis revealed the lead cast of the flick — Natalie Hall and Jonathan Keltz. Hall, too, posted a few promo and behind-the-scenes photos on her Instagram handle.

Last year, Hall and Keltz worked together on the Hallmark rom-com Fit for a Prince. Unlike the upcoming Lifetime thriller, it was a romantic drama about a designer and prince falling in love.

1) Natalie Hall as Alyssa Banks

Born in Vancouver, Hall is an actress known for True Blood, Only the Brave and All My Children. She has also appeared in A Very Charming Christmas Town, Midnight at the Magnolia, Into the Dark, Charmed, A Winter Princess and Pretty Little Liars.

Hall is married to filmmaker Jack H. Robbins, with whom she also shares a kid.

2) Jonathan Keltz plays Prince Jack

Keltz is a New York City-born actor who is engaged to actress Laysla De Oliveira. He has appeared in multiple TV series including Nine Films About Technology, Cardinal, Reign and Entourage. Some of his movie credits include Mayday, Dadnapped, Brimming With Love, Once Upon a Prince and Acquainted.

Maxwell McGuire has directed the film

Stalked by a Prince is directed by Maxwell McGuire, who is known for helming several thriller flicks. Some of his directorials include Midnight at the Magnolia, Deadly House Call, Bury the Past, The Evil Twin and My Mother’s Killer Boyfriend.

Lifetime has not shared many details regarding the movie's other cast members.

Stalked by a Prince is set to premiere on Lifetime on Sunday, February 27 at 8.00 pm Eastern Time.

