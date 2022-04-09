A Royal Runaway Romance full cast list: Philippa Northeast, Brant Daughtery, and others star in Hallmark romance

Hallmark's A Royal Runaway Romance is yet another royal romance set to premiere on Saturday, April 9 at 8/7c on the channel.

Just as Princess Amelia of Bundbury is preparing to take over as Queen, she finds herself falling for Wes, the American artist commissioned to paint her royal portrait. When the Queen disregards Wes as the right match for Amelia, the artist returns home to Chicago.

The official synopsis of A Royal Runaway Romance reads:

"Princess Amelia of Bundbury travels across America to explore a budding romance with an artist, only to fall in love with her bodyguard Grady."

With an array of this decade's best romances and coziest Christmas movies, Hallmark gives its viewers something to look forward to almost every day. Enabling everyone to realize their childhood dreams of being a prince or a princess, Hallmark movies have been absolute hits.

Meet the cast of A Royal Runaway Romance

1) Philippa Northeast as Princess Amelia

Born in Melbourne, Australia, actress Philippa Northeast plays the role of Princess Amelia in A Royal Runaway Romance. Many might remember her from her portrayal as the title character in the romantic comedy Standing Up For Sunny from 2013 to 2017. She has also appeared on TV shows such as Bondi Slayer and Home and Away.

2) Brant Daugherty as Grady Beck

Brant Daugherty, who plays Grady Beck in the upcoming Hallmark movie, has been in a number of prominent films and television shows, including Army Wives, The Starving Games, Fifty Shades Freed, and Dear White People.

However, his most prominent role has been of Noel Kahn in the American teen crime thriller Pretty Little Liars. His most recent role was in the 2021 film titled The Baker's Son.

Very recently, aside from his role as Grady in A Royal Runaway Romance, the actor took up the responsibilities of a father with his wife Kim Daugherty and even celebrated their son's first birthday on March 24.

3) Andre Anthony as Wes Riverton

Andre Anthony, who plays Wes Riverton in A Royal Runaway Romance, is another renowned cast member. From Undercover Cheerleader to Reginald the Vampire to Riverdale, the actor has portrayed a number of characters on television.

Andre earned a Bachelor's degree from the University of Southern California, where he majored in theater and minored in cinematic arts. The Canadian-Lebanese artist began starring in TV and film productions in Los Angeles and Vancouver after predominantly performing on stage during his school years.

More about the Hallmark movie cast

Besides the aforementioned actors, A Royal Runaway Romance includes a number of other actors, namely:

Sarah Jane Redmond as Ava

Vincent Gale as Andreas

Khamisa Wilsher as Camille

Catherine Barroll as Paula

Robert Wisden as Pat

BJ Harrison as Rosemary

Terence Kelly as Arnie

Raine Mateo as Becca

Nicole Major as Festival Attendee

Monique Helbig as Reporter

Sabrina Prada as Sandy

Marc Gaudet as Land Owner

TJ Oberholzer as Art Buyer

Briefly diving into the A Royal Runaway Romance plotline

Princess Amelia falls in love with an American painter Wes right before taking over her mother's throne. Unfortunately, the painter has to leave due to her mother's disregard for their relationship.

Amelia then devises a plan to travel to the states. But her plans go astray as the lovers fail to meet, owing to her arrival at Andreas', her uncle, Beverly Hills home, miles away from Wes. In addition, further complicating matters, the Queen insists on traveling with her. Making it worse, she confiscates Amelia's passport, making it impossible for her to catch a flight to Chicago.

While nothing seems to be working in her favor, Amelia finds a way to travel via road on one condition - she must travel with Grady, her uncle's bodyguard. Grady, on the other hand, is not as tense as he appears.

Along the journey, Amelia and Grady open up to one another, discovering that they have a lot in common. How will their journey conclude? The two will discover that when it comes to road trips and romance, the destination is less important than the journey and the person you share it with.

Hallmark's A Royal Runaway Romance premieres this Saturday, April 9 on the channel.

