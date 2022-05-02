NCIS: Hawai'i season 1, episode 20 preview- Release date, sneak peek, and more

NCIS: Hawai'i season is ready to return after a week-long break with the 20th episode of its debut season. The newest show of the NCIS franchise has been on quite a roll, with intense episodes, a lot of drama, and some great character arcs, since it began airing in September 2021. The previous episode was especially a great one with the team investigating a shipwreck and escaped animals.

The upcoming episode, titled Nightwatch, will deal with an urgent murder case. Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and her team will have to step in on their day off for this complicated case involving a navy seaman.

Read on for more details about the upcoming episode of NCIS: Hawai'i.

NCIS: Hawai'i season 1, episode 20 sneak peek: One step closer to the finale

There are many approaching finales this month, and the NCIS shows are expected to follow the pattern. This week's episode of NCIS: Hawai'i will pave the way for an approaching finale with an intense and shocking case amidst personal revelations and dilemmas.

A recently released sneak peek shows the team, especially Jesse Boone (Noah Mills) and Jane Tennant, knee-deep in uncovering the mystery of the seaman's murder. The video also sees Ernie Malik (Jason Antoon) weigh in with fresh evidence from CCTV footage.

As this is one of the last episodes of the season, you can expect the cases to be more complex. The official synopsis for the episode, as released by CBS, reads:

"When a navy seaman is involved in a murder, the team is called upon to work the case on their day off; Lucy finds out Whistler turned down a promotion in Washington to stay in Hawaii."

Apart from the case, the synopsis also hints at some serious drama involving the fan-favorite couple, Lucy Tara (Yasmine Al-Bustami) and Kate Whistler (Tori Anderson). The synopsis states that Kate has turned down a promotion in Washington to stay with Lucy in Hawai'i, something Lucy did not know of.

It is hard to predict what kind of reaction Lucy Tara will have after the rough patch the couple went through. NCIS fans would not want another rocky phase for the couple.

Meanwhile, Amy Rutberg served as the primary scriptwriter for this episode, and Tawnia McKiernan directed it.

When will the upcoming episode of NCIS: Hawai'i air?

NCIS: Hawai'i @NCISHawaiiCBS Tune in to an all-new Follow the data to where it leads.Tune in to an all-new #NCISHawaii tonight, at 10/9c. Follow the data to where it leads. 💻 Tune in to an all-new #NCISHawaii tonight, at 10/9c. https://t.co/immHRxPGpb

The upcoming episode of the crime drama show will air on May 2, 2022, at 10.00 pm ET on the CBS channel. The episode will also premiere on Paramount+. Stay tuned for more updates.

Edited by Khushi Singh