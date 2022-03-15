NCIS: Hawai'i episode 16: Fans react to 'Kacy' and Jane's parenting

NCIS: Hawai'i just aired its latest episode on March 14, 2022, and fans have their fair share of thoughts about the emotional and thrilling episode. Titled "Monsters," this episode saw Kai Holman (Alex Tarrant) go on an undercover mission to investigate a dangerous man who just murdered two NCIS agents.

The episode also shed light on some personal aspects of the characters, like Kai's issues with his father and Jane Tennant's (played by Vanessa Lachey) new development regarding her son, Alex, who just got a baseball scholarship that could take him away to the mainland.

The exhilarating one-hour episode was a treat for fans of the NCIS franchise, which was evident from the large number of reactions pouring in throughout the episode.

NCIS: Hawai'i episode 16 was thrilling throughout the one-hour runtime. The episode was both emotionally rewarding as well as an edge-of-the-seat watch. Fans have praised various aspects of the show, including the great writing and the case that engrossed them for the whole duration.

AJ Kerbel (Disabled Republican Vote Red) @AJKerbel I have just watched the latest episode of NCIS Hawaii. I wonder what will end up happening with Jane Tennant, the team, and the others next time. #NCISHawaii I have just watched the latest episode of NCIS Hawaii. I wonder what will end up happening with Jane Tennant, the team, and the others next time. #NCISHawaii

But out of all the big moments in today's episode, what caught the internet's eye the most was a tiny 'Kacy' moment. Fans have affectionately clubbed Kate Whistler (Tori Anderson) and Lucy Tara (Yasmine Al-Bustami) together with the nickname 'Kacy', and the duo has been one of the show's favorite couples from the very first moment.

However, things haven't been great for them lately, with a breakup resulting from a crude misunderstanding. Since then, fans have rooted for the duo to get back together. This episode finally saw them come together in a scene that has become a fan-favorite moment.

Fin Amir @Fluffinn93



Lucy: Please leave.



*Whistler leaves*



Lucy: Why didn't you stay behind after I specifically told you to leave?



This needs to end next week. Please. And thank you. #ncishawaii #kacy Summary of #kacy this ep:Lucy: Please leave.*Whistler leaves*Lucy: Why didn't you stay behind after I specifically told you to leave?This needs to end next week. Please. And thank you. Summary of #kacy this ep:Lucy: Please leave.*Whistler leaves*Lucy: Why didn't you stay behind after I specifically told you to leave?This needs to end next week. Please. And thank you. #kacy #ncishawaii

hangingout @justhere1431 it’s been great suffering through this #kacy angst…now I just gotta let it fester in me until next week. No, I don’t hate myself… #NCISHawaii it’s been great suffering through this #kacy angst…now I just gotta let it fester in me until next week. No, I don’t hate myself…#NCISHawaii https://t.co/gv1vShlBnx

Jackie 🇨🇦 @_jax188



When will this get better?



#NCISHawaii #Kacy Hello elevator, we meet again. I'm really starting to worry whenever you show up. The trust I have in you is dwindling. Smol and tall bean here do not look happy at all. At least you didn't lock one of them out? I'll give you that.When will this get better? Hello elevator, we meet again. I'm really starting to worry whenever you show up. The trust I have in you is dwindling. Smol and tall bean here do not look happy at all. At least you didn't lock one of them out? I'll give you that.When will this get better?#NCISHawaii #Kacy https://t.co/tJlFddB1nz

The elevator scene had fans wanting more of the couple and for the writers to fix their relationship for good. Another thing that was eye-catching in this episode was Jane's parenting. After finding her son's scholarship letter, her reaction was what made the difference.

It certainly looks like this episode hit many of the right chords with its clever script, and hopefully, the coming weeks will continue down the same path.

When will the next episode of NCIS: Hawai'i air?

The next episode of the NCIS spinoff will air on March 21, 2022. It airs on the CBS channel every Monday. Stay tuned for more updates.

Edited by Prem Deshpande