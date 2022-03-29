NCIS Season 19, Episode 17 preview: The call from Hawai'i

NCIS is ready to return to TV screens with a new episode on March 28, 2022. But this will be an extraordinary episode for the crime-drama series, as it will deal with a critical case for the NCIS team and involve a storyline crossing over to one of its spinoffs, NCIS: Hawai'i.

Titled Starting Over, this episode will deal with the death of a retired Navy officer. Though it is ruled as suicide, the team looks into the case in a bid to find something more. This case will be personal to Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) and Jessica Knight (Katrina Law).

Read on for more details about the upcoming episode of the show.

NCIS Season 19, Episode 17 promo: The crossover finally arrives

The promo hints at a very interesting case, especially because it deals with the sensitive topic of suicide. This case is personal to two of the team's members, Jimmy and Jessica, since the dead officer was a part of their grief group. Whatever the results of the investigation are, you can expect it to be very emotional.

More importantly, the synopsis hints at Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) receiving a call from Hawai'i, signifying the start of the much-anticipated crossover episode. After numerous crossovers with their different spinoffs, the show will finally involve its latest spinoff from the island state of the United States.

The official synopsis for the episode reads:

"NCIS investigates the apparent suicide of a retired Navy officer who was in Palmer and Knight's grief group; Torres gets a call from Special Agent Jane Tennant to come to Hawai'i."

Fans can expect a thrilling episode, following which the characters Nick and Jessica will go on to play a part in another universe. The crossover event was first announced in January and is widely anticipated by fans of the show.

Michael Zinberg serves as a director in the latest episode, with a script from Scott A. Williams and Margaret Rose Lester.

Where to watch the upcoming episode of the CBS drama?

NCIS: Hawai'i @NCISHawaiiCBS His case, her island — these two must put their differences aside and come together to solve this next case. Don't miss the #NCIS and #NCIS Hawaii 2-hour crossover event, MONDAY. His case, her island — these two must put their differences aside and come together to solve this next case. Don't miss the #NCIS and #NCISHawaii 2-hour crossover event, MONDAY. https://t.co/wkGqLrZWQ0

The upcoming episode of the long-running drama will premiere on the CBS channel at 9:00 PM ET. You can also catch the show online on its official streaming site, Paramount+. All previous episodes of the show are also available on the streaming site.

This episode will be followed by the show's Hawai'i counterpart, where the crossover will take place. Stay tuned for more updates.

Edited by R. Elahi