When is NCIS: Hawai'i crossover episode airing? Sneak-peek, plot, and more

NCIS has a rich history of bringing together its different spinoffs in action-packed episodes, and now it is the turn for NCIS: Hawai'i. The newest addition to the long-running franchise has so far been excluded from all the main ones. Set in the 50th state, it is also isolated from the others geographically.

However, showrunners have figured out a way to put them together in one highly anticipated episode airing on March 28, 2022. This special episode will follow the format of previous crossovers, where agents from the original NCIS team will collaborate with the spinoff's team to solve a Navy-related case.

Read on for more details about the upcoming crossover of NCIS: Hawai'i.

What are NCIS crossovers?

✨ maría | i'll always hold you | ✨ @gini__us

"Yeah. They didn't know."



I LAUGHED SO HARD, THIS EPISODE IS GONNA BE AWESOME 🤣 "...but I just wanna say, it was just a conference. Like nothing happened. everything was purely professional and this T'N'T nickname? C'mon, man, there is no secret meaning behind it.""Yeah. They didn't know."I LAUGHED SO HARD, THIS EPISODE IS GONNA BE AWESOME 🤣 #NCISHawaii "...but I just wanna say, it was just a conference. Like nothing happened. everything was purely professional and this T'N'T nickname? C'mon, man, there is no secret meaning behind it.""Yeah. They didn't know."I LAUGHED SO HARD, THIS EPISODE IS GONNA BE AWESOME 🤣 #NCISHawaii https://t.co/tPCOsdZtTA

Crossovers are typically episodes where characters or settings from different shows of the same network overlap in a bid to promote the shows. In the case of NCIS, the franchise does this to either promote new shows and induct them into the NCIS universe, or to create shared storylines.

NCIS has had many crossovers previously, with the first one airing in 2009. It successfully introduced NCIS: Los Angeles, which has since then been a hit drama of the CBS network. A similar strategy was used by the show in 2014 to introduce NCIS: New Orleans.

This time, two members of the elite NCIS team will travel to the island state of Hawai'i, Nick Torres, played by Wilmer Valderrama, and Jessica Knight, played by Katrina Law.

NCIS: Hawai'i sneak-peek: A case of crucial evidence

The two agents will travel to Hawai'i and work with the team there in an attempt to get their hands on a key witness from an old case. The entire team of NCIS: Hawai'i will also be involved in the operation. The sneak-peek promises a very interesting case and high-octane drama.

The episode is titled T'N'T, and the official synopsis for the episode reads,

"NCIS agents Nick Torres and Jessica Knight travel to Hawai'i when they learn a key witness in one of their old cases has turned up there with crucial evidence."

This case will also be significantly more interesting than regular episodes, and it will test the teamwork of two different units of NCIS.

When will the crossover episode air?

The crossover episode of NCIS: Hawai'i will air on March 27, 2022, on the CBS channel. It airs at 10.00 pm ET. It will also be available for streaming on CBS' official website. Stay tuned for more updates.

Edited by Sabika