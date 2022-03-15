NCIS: Hawai'i episode 16 review - Kai's episode with a hint of Jane

NCIS: Hawai'i just aired its 16th episode for the season titled "Monsters". The episode predominantly dealt with Kai Holman (Alexonolman) on his undercover mission to catch a criminal, Donovan Mance (Ron Menzel), who had just murdered two NCIS agents.

This episode also deals with agent Jane Tennant's (played by Vanessa Lachey) son, when she and Daniel Tennant (Anthony Ruivivar) find out that Jane's son Alex has gotten a scholarship to leave the island. This creates a certain tension in the family as the scholarship debate hangs over.

"Monsters" aired on March 14, 2022. Read on for a detailed review of the latest episode of NCIS: Hawai'i.

NCIS: Hawai'i review- Chef Kai's moment to shine

The episode started grimly with the murder of two NCIS agents, something that you wouldn't find in every episode of the crime drama. Things quickly escalated as the team was able to get a hint about the perpetrator and his connection to a particular local eatery.

The team had to survey the eatery from the inside to get to him. Enter Kai, the cooking enthusiast whose father is one of the big shots in the industry, to the point that his recommendation could get anyone into the circle. Kai soon goes to the local eatery and is not half as bad. He blends in well and loves to cook.

Some aspects of Kai's childhood and personality were explored through this theme, which was a perfect way to do it. This episode succeeded in creating a vivid emotional graph amidst the chaotic case around it.

Of course, like the common trend, the case was solved after a series of ups and downs. However, this episode had its win in the moments in between. The same was relevant to Alex's case.

Alex's decision and the pressure on Jane

Alex's acceptance letter comes as a big shock to Jane and Daniel. Jane's reaction was better than Daniel's, but it is still evident that they could not deal with Alex leaving.

In the final quarter of the episode, Jane and Daniel finally discuss it calmly and come to some form of acceptance. The ending of NCIS: Hawai'i episode 16 also sees Kai get some closure on his emotional problems with his father.

The next episode of NCIS: Hawai'i will air on March 21, 2022. The much-teased NCIS crossover event is also around the corner. Stay tuned for more updates.

