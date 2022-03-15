NCIS: Hawai'i episode 16 preview- Release date, promo, and more 

NCIS: Hawai'i is all set for a new episode on March 14, 2022, with a very fresh storyline focusing on Kai Holman (Alex Tarrant). This episode is titled Monster and will see Kai go on an undercover mission disguised as a chef to gather intel on a crime kingpin. The latter has been shown to have ties to a local restaurant.
The interesting premise of the show will see some great acting from Holman, which is evident from the promo that aired the previous week. It will also deal with a parallel plotline involving Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey).
Read on for more details about the upcoming episode of NCIS: Hawai'i.
NCIS: Hawai'i season 1, episode 16 promo - Tough trap for Kai
This episode of the crime drama show will see an intense investigation into the organized crime business. The promo hints at a very packed episode and some severe danger lurking for Kai Holman.
The spinoff of the famous NCIS series is on its first season but has already depicted undercover missions before. The previous undercover mission involved Lucy Tara (Yasmine Al-Bustami) infiltrating a high-stakes poker game.
The synopsis for the show's upcoming episode, as released by CBS, reads:
"Kai goes under cover as a chef in a local restaurant to gather intel on a notorious criminal kingpin who has a connection to the eatery; Jane discovers that a school on the mainland has recruited Alex on a baseball scholarship."
From the synopsis, it is clear that this episode will be a significant turning point for the Tennant family. Alex Tennant (Kian Talan) has quickly become an important figure in the NCIS team due to the strained yet beautiful mother-son relationship he has with Jane.
However, it seems like this episode could change it all, as Alex may have finally gotten a chance to leave Hawai'i on a baseball scholarship. The promo did not indicate whether the teenager would take the offer, but it seems likely. In that case, Alex Tennant may not be around as much.
Where to watch NCIS: Hawai'i season 1, episode 16?
The NCIS spinoff will premiere on March 14, 2022, on the CBS channel. It airs at 10.00p.m ET every Monday. It will also be released on the official streaming services of CBS and on Paramount+ in some regions. Stay tuned for more updates.