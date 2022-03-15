NCIS: Hawai'i episode 16 preview- Release date, promo, and more 

NCIS: Hawai'i is all set for a new episode on March 14, 2022, with a very fresh storyline focusing on Kai Holman (Alex Tarrant). This episode is titled Monster and will see Kai go on an undercover mission disguised as a chef to gather intel on a crime kingpin. The latter has been shown to have ties to a local restaurant.

The interesting premise of the show will see some great acting from Holman, which is evident from the promo that aired the previous week. It will also deal with a parallel plotline involving Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey).

NCIS: Hawai'i @NCISHawaiiCBS It's time for these ladies to put their differences aside and work together to solve this next case. #NCISHawaii is all-new, Monday. It's time for these ladies to put their differences aside and work together to solve this next case. #NCISHawaii is all-new, Monday. https://t.co/u07TTl4TjX

Read on for more details about the upcoming episode of NCIS: Hawai'i.

NCIS: Hawai'i season 1, episode 16 promo - Tough trap for Kai

This episode of the crime drama show will see an intense investigation into the organized crime business. The promo hints at a very packed episode and some severe danger lurking for Kai Holman.

The spinoff of the famous NCIS series is on its first season but has already depicted undercover missions before. The previous undercover mission involved Lucy Tara (Yasmine Al-Bustami) infiltrating a high-stakes poker game.

The synopsis for the show's upcoming episode, as released by CBS, reads:

"Kai goes under cover as a chef in a local restaurant to gather intel on a notorious criminal kingpin who has a connection to the eatery; Jane discovers that a school on the mainland has recruited Alex on a baseball scholarship."

From the synopsis, it is clear that this episode will be a significant turning point for the Tennant family. Alex Tennant (Kian Talan) has quickly become an important figure in the NCIS team due to the strained yet beautiful mother-son relationship he has with Jane.

NCIS: Hawai'i @NCISHawaiiCBS Being the boss is never easy. Jane juggles work AND family life in Monday's all-new episode of #NCISHawaii Being the boss is never easy. Jane juggles work AND family life in Monday's all-new episode of #NCISHawaii. https://t.co/aGawnwqnku

However, it seems like this episode could change it all, as Alex may have finally gotten a chance to leave Hawai'i on a baseball scholarship. The promo did not indicate whether the teenager would take the offer, but it seems likely. In that case, Alex Tennant may not be around as much.

Where to watch NCIS: Hawai'i season 1, episode 16?

NCIS: Hawai'i @NCISHawaiiCBS ‍ Find out Monday on This investigation isn't the only thing Kai's cooking up — think he has what it takes?Find out Monday on #NCISHawaii This investigation isn't the only thing Kai's cooking up — think he has what it takes? 👨‍🍳 Find out Monday on #NCISHawaii. https://t.co/5PZpyRC1Uo

The NCIS spinoff will premiere on March 14, 2022, on the CBS channel. It airs at 10.00p.m ET every Monday. It will also be released on the official streaming services of CBS and on Paramount+ in some regions. Stay tuned for more updates.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul