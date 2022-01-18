NCIS: Hawai'i season 1, episode 11 - Lucy Tara steps to the fore

NCIS: Hawai'i aired its eleventh episode of the season on January 17, 2022. Titled The Game, the episode had a very particular focal point: Lucy Tara (Yasmine Al-Bustami). This intense but predictable narrative saw the federal agent go undercover into the dark territories of high-stakes gambling.

This particular episode dealt with the emotional and physical state of Lucy, her failing relationship with Kate Whistler (Tori Anderson) and the case of a dreaded drug dealer.

Read on for a detailed recap of NCIS: Hawai'i season 1, episode 11.

NCIS: Hawai'i recap - To catch a high roller

This episode of NCIS: Hawai'i dealt with the case of a dreaded drug lord. After a corrupt police officer is murdered on the street, the team decides that the only way to apprehend the drug-lord linked to the murder, Santos (Nick Gracer), is to get information off his phone.

The team opt to use Ernie Malick's (Jason Antoon) new device, "CHAD," to get their hands on the dealer. The only problem is someone has to keep the device in a few meters range from his phone for 30 minutes. Enter Lucy Tara, an advanced poker player who has had ample experience in the game's online version.

Earlier, Jesse (Noah Mills) and Kai (Alex Tarrant) had busted an illegal casino, whose owner had traded information about Santos gambling there in exchange for his freedom. The owner, Diamond (Bruce Altman), also sets up a game where Santos would participate. Only this time, a Texan girl who loves to spend her father's money would also join them.

A dolled-up Lucy enters the poker stage, and owing to her online poker stint, plays well enough to stay in the game. This section of the episode is particularly appealing and manages to captivate the viewer's attention.

Amidst many twists rose a triumphant Tara

Owing to common network television tropes, NCIS: Hawai'i couldn't simply let the whole mission go smoothly. So, on the brink of success, Lucy Tara is caught. Rather unexpectedly, she slams a much larger Santos to the wall and starts running. Lucy drags along Judge Keen (Scott Lawrence), another player at the table.

This is the moment for the rest of the team to burst in, and they do. A scuffle ensues around the whole building, as Lucy and Judge Keen manage to reach the terrace. However, the two are cornered by Santos. Much to everyone's surprise, Judge Keen pulled out a gun and shot down the infamous drug-lord.

The real twist is right here: Judge Keen is an equal owner of Santos' drug empire. Relishing in the reveal, the latter is about to kill Lucy and escape. However, she decides not to give in and gets into a fight with Judge Keen, which ends with her knocking him out of the building.

Jesse and Kai arrive at this point, and the former embraces an unnerved Lucy. Tension subsides as the two take over the situation. Later, a betrayed Lucy tells Whistler that things between them are over.

It feels like single-handedly solving a case gave her the boost of confidence to sort out her private life as well. Amidst chilling suspense and twists, the episode wrapped up in style.

NCIS: Hawai'i will return next week with a two-part episode. Stay tuned for more updates.

