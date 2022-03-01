When will NCIS Season 19, Episode 13 air? Air time, plot, and more

NCIS has been off the air since January 24, 2022. The crime drama show will finally return after a month of break, with "The Helpers," on February 28, 2022. Before the show went on a break, it aired a very intense episode involving the death of a Navy lieutenant, which subsequently led to the shady world of cage fighting.

Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for a new episode. NCIS and all its spinoffs were on a break. A mega-crossover event for the show will also follow soon after the release of the upcoming episode.

The upcoming episode will deal with Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) and Kasie Hines (Diona Reasonover), struggling against a deadly biotoxin. Read on for more details about the upcoming episode of the show.

Check out the promo for "The Helpers"

The promo for "The Helpers" (Season 19, Episode 13) was released over three weeks back. It was originally supposed to air back in January, but was delayed due to the winter Olympics.

It is clear from the promo that there will be another episode in which time will play an important factor. Two of the major characters of the show will be at mortal risk. The synopsis for the upcoming episode, as released by CBS, reads:

"While investigating the death of an intruder at Quantico, Jimmy and Kasie are exposed to a deadly biotoxin, and the team calls on Doctor Carol Wilson for help as they race to find the antidote. Also, Torres tries to distract Jimmy's daughter."

The team will face a tough challenge in finding a crucial antidote on which two lives depend. It is sure to be a very intense episode with some edge-of-the-seat action. CBS also released a one-minute-long sneak-peek from the episode. Check it out below.

The sneak-peek depicts Nicholas Torres (Donald P. Bellisario) trying to distract Jimmy's daughter as he fights off the deadly biotoxin. This too will be very interesting to watch.

NCIS Season 19, Episode 13 premiering on February 28

The upcoming episode will premiere on February 28, 2022, on the CBS channel. It will also be available for streaming on CBS's official streaming site and mobile application. The airtime for NCIS is 9:00 PM ET every Monday. Stay tuned for more updates on your favorite shows.

