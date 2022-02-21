NCIS: Los Angeles cast list- Peter Cambor to make a surprise return?

NCIS: Los Angeles has experienced an array of delays in the ongoing season. Some were due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while others due to sporting events like the Winter Olympics and the Super Bowl.

However, the show announced a special double-episode in January, thus drumming up anticipation among fans.

Unfortunately, this never happened, and fans had to wait nearly a month to see a new episode of NCIS: Los Angeles. However, Season 13 Episode 9 is almost here, and details of the ongoing season have begun to emerge.

Most excitingly, the episode promises the return of a familiar character.

Return of a familiar figure in NCIS: Los Angeles

The CBS show is ready to dazzle fans once again starting February 27, 2022. The big revelation of the show is the return of Peter Cambor in the March 6 episode, titled "Where Loyalties Lie."

NCIS: Los Angeles, the first spin-off of the famous NCIS franchise, follows the talented crew of G. Callen (Chris O'Donnell), who solve specialized cases as part of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service. Their cases deal with criminal matters involving the Marines and the Navy.

With 13 seasons so far, the show has built a solid fanbase and consistently looks to surprise fans with new twists. The most recent surprise has certainly excited fans. Nate Getz, who has not appeared on the show since Season 8, will return to the show on March 6, 2022.

Other cast members of the show remain the same, with Sam Hanna, Linda Hunt, Daniela Ruah, Barrett Foa, Renée Felice Smith, Eric Christian Olsen, Medalion Rahimi, and Caleb Castille reprising their roles from previous seasons.

The plot summary of the episode "Where Loyalties Lie," as per the press release by CBS, reads:

"When a civilian scientist working with the marines is killed, and her advanced radar technology stolen, the team must scramble to find the missing technology and the culprit."

The upcoming episodes will continue to feature Peter Cambor.

When will NCIS: Los Angeles return?

Before this episode featuring Peter Cambor airs, the show will return with "Under The Influence" on February 27, 2022. The plot summary for the episode reads:

The NCIS team helps a U.S. ambassador search for her missing daughter, Gia, a popular social media influencer. Also, Agent Aliyah De León returns to support the team with the case.

The show will air in its usual 8.00 pm ET slot on the CBS channel. The episode can also be streamed on CBS's official streaming app.

Edited by Saman